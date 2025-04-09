New Pasco (Florida) head football coach suspended before coaching his first practice or game
In late February Pasco High School (Florida) hired Greg Miller as the program's 26th head football coach in team history.
Now, the Dade City faithful will have to wait a little bit before they see Miller make his on-field debut as the Pirates head coach.
High School On SI exclusively obtained information from the FHSAA regarding Florida's governing body handing down a $5,000 fine and 6-game ban to Miller stemming from illegal communication with a student-athlete via social media. Pasco itself has been placed on administrative probation along with being levied a $2,500 fine.
"Greg Miller received his first offense, resulting in a $5,000 forfeiture of pay and a 6-week suspension," FHSAA Administrator of Public Relations' Kelvin J. Richardson said in a email response to High School On SI. "He will serve the suspension during the spring football game and the first five (5) games of the 2025-26 season."
Per the findings of evidence, Miller had reached out to a student-athlete from Zephyrhills regarding playing football at Pasco, which was in violation of FHSAA Policy 37.1.2.1. The FHSAA also found the school to be in violation of Bylaw 6.3.2 (Definition of Recruiting), Policy 37.1.1 and Policy 37.1.2 (Specific Prohibitions).
Here are the aforementioned FHSAA bylaws/polices in their entirety:
Bylaw 6.3.2 Definition of Recruiting. Recruiting is the use of undue influence or special inducement by anyone associated with the school in an attempt to encourage a prospective student to attend or remain at that school for the purpose of participating in interscholastic athletics.
Policy 37.1.1 General Regulation. No school employee, athletic department staff member, representative of the school’s athletic interests or third parties, such as an independent person, business or organization, may make contact, either in person or through any form of written or electronic communication or through any third party, with a student, or any member of the student’s family, in an effort to pressure, urge or entice the student to attend a different school for the purpose of participating in interscholastic athletics.
Policy 37.1.2 Specific Prohibitions. Specifically prohibited contact by school employees, athletic department staff members, representatives of the school’s athletic interests or third parties with a student includes, but is not limited to, the following:
Policy 37.1.2.1, Sending, or arranging for anyone else to send, any form of written or electronic communication to the student or any member of his/her family, in an attempt to pressure, urge or entice the student to attend a different school to participate in interscholastic athletics.
In the self-report, it included the text chain between Miller and the student-athlete, with the name being redacted by the FHSAA. Below is the transcript of a text conversation, from the self-report, between Miller and the student-athlete.
'Head football coach, Gregory Miller, reached out to a student-athlete via social media stating, “Good morning (Name redacted) This is Coach Miller. You may or may not have heard, I will be the new head coach at Pasco. There will be a meeting next Tuesday to introduce me to the community. I know you are a Pasco kid and I have seen film on you. I would love to get you back HOME. I have some great things I am putting together for the program and would love to get to talk to you. Is this something we can do...and soon? Let me know.” (Name redacted) attended Pasco during the fall of the 2024-25 school year and transferred to Zephyrhills during the second semester of the school year.'
Miller is no stranger to Pasco County as he guided the River Ridge football team for one season back in 2022, going 6-5 and leading the Royal Knights to a district crown and postseason.
After one season at River Ridge, Miller accepted a defensive assistant position at South Gwinnett (Georgia) for the 2023 campaign before taking the Pine Ridge (Florida) head coaching job.
Miller lasted one season at Pine Ridge, leading the Panthers to a 1-8 season.
The King's College graduate is tabbed to take over a Pasco program that went 0-10 in 2024, the second winless season in the last four years. Pasco has gone 2-18 between the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Miller's suspension comes on the heels of spring football slated to start on April 28th and the Pirates are scheduled to face Sunlake on May 16th in a spring game at Pasco's W.F. Edwards Stadium.
The Pirates are the only football program in Pasco County to win a state championship, defeating Jesuit back in 1992 for the Class 3A crown.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi