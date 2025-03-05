Miami Hurricanes standing out for in-state 4-star running back Javian Mallory
While many running backs are overlooked in the 2026 recruiting class, there are still a handful of prospects who get their flowers.
One of those prospects is Javian Mallory.
Mallory is a West Boca Raton running back from Boca Raton, Fla. The talented back measures in at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds. Rivals ranks him 201st in the nation, 10th at his position and 29th in Florida.
While many schools have offered the talented running back, one seems to stand tall among others. That school is the Miami Hurricanes.
According to On3Sports, Mallory recently visited the Hurricanes for their first spring practice and was already a Miami lean before the trip. Mallory has been targeted by Miami for quite some time.
One of the Hurricanes' biggest wants in the recruiting cycle is believed to be a top running back, and while they are targeting plenty of prospects, Mallory appears to be extremely high on their board.
Other schools standing out are Louisville and Florida, both of which have an official visit date with Mallory. Mallory is expected to travel to Florida on May 30, visit Louisville on June 6 and go to Miami on June 20.
The Hurricanes having the final visit as of now is huge for their chances of landing the talented back.
