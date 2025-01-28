UCLA football lands commitment from Shane Rosenthal, California's all-time receptions leader
One of California's all-time best high school football players is headed to Westwood.
Newbury Park High School's Shane Rosenthal, who sits atop the state's record book in multiple categories, announced his commitment to UCLA Tuesday afternoon.
"UCLA has always been a school I dreamed of attending, and once I visited, I knew it was the perfect fit," Rosenthal told High School on SI. "The coaching staff really impressed me, not only with their football knowledge but also with how much they care about their players as people. That family atmosphere really made a difference in my decision."
The two-way standout earned High School on SI's 2024 CIF Southern Section Player of the Year honors after tallying 84 receptions for 1,576 yards and 24 touchdowns at wide receiver. He also tallied 57 tackles and seven interceptions with three pass deflections and one interception return for a touchdown.
Rosenthal is California's all-time leader in receptions with a career total of 324, smashing the previous record of 297, according to CalHiSports.
He's 7th all-time in touchdown receptions (62), 3rd all-time in receiving yards (5,197) and 8th all-time in interceptions (24).
Rosenthal was committed to Princeton his whole senior season. There's no denying an Ivy League education, but staying home, playing in the Rose Bowl and competing in the Big Ten is hard to pass up.
"Academics have always been a top priority for me and UCLA’s status as the #1 public university sealed the deal. Being close to home is also a big plus since it means my family can be a bigger part of this journey," Rosenthal said.
Rosenthal's switch isn't a huge surprise. Senior recruiting analyst for 247Sports.com, Greg Biggins, believed Rosenthal as a power conference player years ago.
"I think he's a Power 5 guy, you watch Pac-12, Mountain West football and I see a lot of teams he can play for," Biggins said in October of 2023. "He's not just sure handed and reliable, he's an athletic kid who runs well and makes plays no matter where you line him up."
It's also a smart move by UCLA as it pertains to its pursuit for 5-star quarterback Brady Smigiel, who's the junior quarterback at Newbury Park. Smigiel recently decommitted from Florida State.
