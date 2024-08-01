South Carolina high school football: Predicted order of finish for every Class AAA league for 2024
The 2024 high school football season begins in less than four weeks in South Carolina. Many changes are in store thanks to the most recent realignment undertaken by the South Carolina High School League.
South Carolina has six Class AAA regions and some of them have a drastically different look.
Here is our predicted order of finished order of finish for each Class AAA region.
Region 1
1. Belton-Honea Path
2. Pendleton
3. Crescent
4. Walhalla
5. West-Oak
Why Belton-Honea Path: Though they are moving up from Class A, the Bears are still loaded with talent. Leading the way is Clemson commit Marquise Henderson at tailback. Henderson ran for 2,336 yards last season. Quarterback Noah Thomas returns and cornerback Tajeh Watson-Martin had six interceptions as a freshman.
Region 2
1. Christ Church Episcopal
2. Southside Christian
3. Powdersville
4. St. Joseph’s Catholic
5. Palmetto
6. Carolina Academy
Why Christ Church Episcopal: Christ Church won the last two Class A state championships and now the Cavaliers are in Class AAA due to realignment. It’s a big jump but the Cavaliers have a lot of talent. Quarterback Tucker Hendrix threw 43 touchdown passes last season and will be a preferred walk-on at Clemson. Wide receiver Jackson Repp had 63 catches for 1,510 yards and 27 touchdowns. Repp has 14 college offers, including Army and Air Force. Southside Christian and St. Joseph’s also made the jump from Class A. They were in the same region with Christ Church.
Region 3
1. Broome
2. Chapman
3. Woodruff
4. Mountain View Prep
5. Union County
Why Broome: Broome should overtake Chapman this year. The Centurions return star tailback Jaylen McGill, who ran for 1,602 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2023. Tre Suber led the defense with seven interceptions. Broome gets the edge because Chapman’s standout quarterback is now at Newberry College.
Region 4
1. Silver Bluff
2. Newberry
3. Keenan
4. Fox Creek
5. Swansea
Why Silver Bluff: Silver Bluff is one of three schools in the region who moved up from Class AA. The Bulldogs reached the third round of the Class AA state playoffs. None of the other teams in the region had a winning record last season.
Region 5
1. Dillon
2. Loris
3. Aynor
4. Waccamaw
5. Marlboro County
6. Georgetown
Why Dillon: The Wildcats lost quarterback Josiah Oxendine vis transfer to Forest Hills, North Carolina. They also lost superstar left tackle Josiah Thompson, who graduated and signed with South Carolina. But there’s still plenty in the cupboard. Tailback Jamarion Fling ran for 1,425 yards last season and wide receiver Zay Robertson, who was an all-state selection.
Region 6
1. Oceanside Collegiate Academy
2. Hanahan
3. North Charleston
4. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
5. Battery Creek
Why Oceanside Collegiate: The Landsharks are making the jump after winning the Class AA state championship last year. There should be any slippage. Aiden Manavian took over at quarterback as a 14-year-old freshman in the state playoffs and already has Division I offers. Wide receiver Will Virgilio is a big-play threat who accounted for 1,504 all-purpose yards and has Division I offers.
