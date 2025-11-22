High School

South Carolina high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025

Brady Twombly

The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into the Third Round of the playoffs on Friday, November 21, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 48, Carvers Bay 20

Belton-Honea Path 13, Woodruff 3

Berkeley 61, Myrtle Beach 13

Carolina Forest 16, Summerville 15

Central 57, Philip Simmons 47

Cross 42, Johnsonville 14

Dorman 35, Ridge View 14

Dutch Fork 21, Byrnes 0

Fairfield Central 42, Clinton 7

Gray Collegiate Academy 31, Hilton Head 28

Hampton County 56, Manning 6

Indian Land 43, T.L. Hanna 41

Irmo 28, White Knoll 14

James Island 45, Stratford 42

Lamar 44, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 22

Lewisville 42, Johnson 14

Loris 51, Newberry 21

Northwestern 52, Gaffney 45

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 42, Dillon 0

Powdersville 52, Mountain View Prep 30

South Florence 49, North Augusta 14

South Pointe 56, Flora 14

Strom Thurmond 31, Chester 8

Westside 24, Camden 21

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

