South Carolina high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into the Third Round of the playoffs on Friday, November 21, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 48, Carvers Bay 20
Belton-Honea Path 13, Woodruff 3
Berkeley 61, Myrtle Beach 13
Carolina Forest 16, Summerville 15
Central 57, Philip Simmons 47
Cross 42, Johnsonville 14
Dorman 35, Ridge View 14
Dutch Fork 21, Byrnes 0
Fairfield Central 42, Clinton 7
Gray Collegiate Academy 31, Hilton Head 28
Hampton County 56, Manning 6
Indian Land 43, T.L. Hanna 41
Irmo 28, White Knoll 14
James Island 45, Stratford 42
Lamar 44, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 22
Lewisville 42, Johnson 14
Loris 51, Newberry 21
Northwestern 52, Gaffney 45
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 42, Dillon 0
Powdersville 52, Mountain View Prep 30
South Florence 49, North Augusta 14
South Pointe 56, Flora 14
Strom Thurmond 31, Chester 8
Westside 24, Camden 21