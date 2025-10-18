South Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

High School

The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 9 on Friday, October 17, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Abbeville 57, Whitmire 8

Allendale-Fairfax 18, Denmark-Olar 12

Andrew Jackson 21, Central 20

Ashley Ridge 42, Summerville 19

Batesburg-Leesville 63, American Leadership Academy 0

Belton-Honea Path 55, Crescent 28

Berkeley 17, Wando 3

Bishop England 24, Beaufort 14

Blue Ridge 48, Travelers Rest 24

Blythewood 34, Sumter 47

Branchville 48, Military Magnet Academy 6

Byrnes 18, Eastside 6

Camden 57, York 17

Carolina Forest 49, North Myrtle Beach 7

Chapman 30, Union County 27

Cheraw 42, North Central 7

Chester 40, Columbia 0

Chesterfield 45, Buford 13

Christ Church Episcopal 52, Carolina Academy 14

Clinton 56, Landrum 14

Daniel 52, Pickens 7

Dillon 20, Marlboro County 6

Dorman 52, Wade Hampton 7

Dutch Fork 49, Lexington 0

East Clarendon 34, Mullins 14

Flora 21, Dreher 18

Gaffney 49, Riverside 20

Gilbert 30, Brookland-Cayce 19

Gray Collegiate Academy 44, South Aiken 7

Greenville 21, Mauldin 13

Hampton County 50, Barnwell 0

Hartsville 45, Darlington 24

Hillcrest 49, Easley 20

Hilton Head 31, May River 15

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 58, Williston-Elko 6

Indian Land 35, Clover 0

Irmo 14, White Knoll 3

James Island 48, Fort Dorchester 7

Johnson 20, Great Falls 16

Johnsonville 54, Green Sea Floyds 27

Keenan 28, Fox Creek 21

Liberty 35, Chesnee 6

Loris 63, Georgetown 12

Lucy G. Beckham 45, Goose Creek 0

Manning 16, Atlantic Collegiate 14

McCormick 57, Calhoun Falls Charter 28

Midland Valley 39, Aiken 32

Nation Ford 41, Catawba Ridge 34

North Augusta 56, Airport 7

Northwestern 45, Rock Hill 14

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 45, Battery Creek 0

Pendleton 40, West-Oak 14

Philip Simmons 57, Academic Magnet 0

Powdersville 45, Palmetto 14

Ridge View 29, West Florence 7

River Bluff 33, Chapin 7

Silver Bluff 37, Swansea 28

South Florence 35, Wilson 7

South Pointe 48, Lancaster 7

Southside Christian 27, St. Joseph's Catholic 7

Spartanburg 21, Boiling Springs 7

St. James 36, Conway 23

Stratford 38, Cane Bay 24

Sumter 47, Blythewood 34

Swansea 28, Silver Bluff 37

T.L. Hanna 55, JL Mann 17

Timberland 21, Andrews 7

Waccamaw 34, Aynor 0

Westside 48, Fountain Inn 21

Woodruff 49, Mountain View Prep 28

Wren 45, Laurens 28

