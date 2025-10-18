South Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 9 on Friday, October 17, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Abbeville 57, Whitmire 8
Allendale-Fairfax 18, Denmark-Olar 12
Andrew Jackson 21, Central 20
Ashley Ridge 42, Summerville 19
Batesburg-Leesville 63, American Leadership Academy 0
Belton-Honea Path 55, Crescent 28
Berkeley 17, Wando 3
Bishop England 24, Beaufort 14
Blue Ridge 48, Travelers Rest 24
Blythewood 34, Sumter 47
Branchville 48, Military Magnet Academy 6
Byrnes 18, Eastside 6
Camden 57, York 17
Carolina Forest 49, North Myrtle Beach 7
Chapman 30, Union County 27
Cheraw 42, North Central 7
Chester 40, Columbia 0
Chesterfield 45, Buford 13
Christ Church Episcopal 52, Carolina Academy 14
Clinton 56, Landrum 14
Daniel 52, Pickens 7
Dillon 20, Marlboro County 6
Dorman 52, Wade Hampton 7
Dutch Fork 49, Lexington 0
East Clarendon 34, Mullins 14
Flora 21, Dreher 18
Gaffney 49, Riverside 20
Gilbert 30, Brookland-Cayce 19
Gray Collegiate Academy 44, South Aiken 7
Greenville 21, Mauldin 13
Hampton County 50, Barnwell 0
Hartsville 45, Darlington 24
Hillcrest 49, Easley 20
Hilton Head 31, May River 15
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 58, Williston-Elko 6
Indian Land 35, Clover 0
Irmo 14, White Knoll 3
James Island 48, Fort Dorchester 7
Johnson 20, Great Falls 16
Johnsonville 54, Green Sea Floyds 27
Keenan 28, Fox Creek 21
Liberty 35, Chesnee 6
Loris 63, Georgetown 12
Lucy G. Beckham 45, Goose Creek 0
Manning 16, Atlantic Collegiate 14
McCormick 57, Calhoun Falls Charter 28
Midland Valley 39, Aiken 32
Nation Ford 41, Catawba Ridge 34
North Augusta 56, Airport 7
Northwestern 45, Rock Hill 14
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 45, Battery Creek 0
Pendleton 40, West-Oak 14
Philip Simmons 57, Academic Magnet 0
Powdersville 45, Palmetto 14
Ridge View 29, West Florence 7
River Bluff 33, Chapin 7
Silver Bluff 37, Swansea 28
South Florence 35, Wilson 7
South Pointe 48, Lancaster 7
Southside Christian 27, St. Joseph's Catholic 7
Spartanburg 21, Boiling Springs 7
St. James 36, Conway 23
Stratford 38, Cane Bay 24
T.L. Hanna 55, JL Mann 17
Timberland 21, Andrews 7
Waccamaw 34, Aynor 0
Westside 48, Fountain Inn 21
Woodruff 49, Mountain View Prep 28
Wren 45, Laurens 28