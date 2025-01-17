Tennessee Wide Receiver Braylon Staley Donates $6,000 To Strom Thurmond High School
Former South Carolina High School football star Braylon Staley gave back to his community on Friday.
Staley is currently with the Tennessee Volunteers as a wide receiver. Staley was a true freshman this year and will be a red-shirt freshman this coming fall.
Staley plays slot receiver and a little on the outside for the Volunteers and has quickly become a fan favorite. Staley will be competing for the starting job in the slot this year with the Vols.
Staley attended Strom Thurmond High School in his pre-college career. His father (Brian) Staley announced on Friday that the Tennessee WR has donated $6,000.
Staley’s father posted on Twitter to confirm the donation. “Today, Braylon came back to Thurmond to be a blessing because God has blessed him to be just that. Man, when I tell you that you never know who you’re coaching or who’s in your building!! Coaches, we appreciate you guys so much! Luv you guys.”
You can find the full tweet below.
