McCallie state championship winning quarterback Elliott Drapeau is looking for another championship
Winning a state championship is a grand accomplishment for high school teams across the nation. Although this is a team effort the quarterback can often take credit for the success of the season.
For McCallie High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee that is the case.
Elliott Drapeau is a 2026 left-handed, Canadian-born QB who transferred to McCallie. He led his program to the state championship game last fall, and the Blue Tornado defeated Baylor, their crosstown rivals, for the crown.
Recently, High School on SI caught up with Drapeau.
“It has been a great experience so far, being from Canada, it is a very different type of football," said Drapeau. "Everyone is faster and stronger, so I’m glad to play in tough competition. I really like the culture here and the values that the program puts forward."
Not only did McCallie defeat the talented Baylor Red Raiders, but they also had a comeback win.
“It was an incredible feeling coming back from that 21-0 deficit against a good team like Baylor," added Drapeau. "I think the fact that they beat us so badly earlier in the year made it more special.”
It truly was a storybook ending to the season for McCallie but Drapeau isn’t the only player to thank. The Blue Tornado had many talented players who helped, including 2026 standout wide receiver Keeyshawn Tabuteau, who holds offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Auburn and more.
Drapeau has his heart set on helping McCallie win their third straight state title next season.
“My goals for next season are to win state, be a dominant player and a great leader on offense.”
