4-star defensive lineman Tobi Haastrup signs with Oregon football
Seven months ago, Mayde Creek High senior Tobi Haastrup knew nothing about football. He couldn’t tell you how to line up on the field, let alone what a sack or first down was.
The young man’s life has changed radically since then.
On Early Signing Day Wednesday afternoon, Haastrup, now one of the premier recruits in the Class of 2025, signed to Oregon, choosing the Ducks over Missouri, Florida State, Texas Tech, Michigan and USC.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end who runs a 10.7 100-meter dash played his first ever football game August 30. At the Texas high school varsity level, no less.
In that game, Haastrup had four sacks in an 18-14 win over Fort Bend Travis.
Four days later, he had more than 10 Power 4 college offers. Haastrup’s profile has soared ever since.
He finished the season with 10 sacks and 23 quarterback hits in 10 games. It did not take long for him to become the focus of opponents’ offensive game-planning.
Haastrup is a four-star recruit. He is ranked 270th nationally and 37th in the state by 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Haastrup was born and raised in southeast London. When he was 9, his family moved to California in 2016, and in 2019 they moved to Houston. He spent his first two years of high school at Strake Jesuit before transferring to Mayde Creek.
Since the seventh grade, Haastrup’s athletic focus has been on track and field. He was a Junior Olympian in the 100-meters and shot put.
He was finally coaxed by Rams coaches to try football in the spring. During the summer, he worked out with Mayde Creek’s football team, with head coach Mike Arogbonlo and defensive line coach Dechristeon Wilson working tirelessly to simplify a complex game for their raw pupil.
It all worked out. Haastrup holds 23 collegiate offers and now has a future in a game that was foreign to him not long ago.
This page will be updated with a full story.
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App