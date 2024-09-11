Vote: What was the top Texas high school football play in Week 2?
Week 2 of the 2024 Texas high school football brought game-altering and game-winning highlights across the Lone Star State.
Which was the best of the best?
SBLive scoured the state for the best highlights of the week, from the season debut of Dakorien Moore, five-star Oregon commit and the nation's No. 1 rated wide receiver, to a double-reverse pass in Katy's top 25 showdown loss to Atascocita.
We narrowed down a group of finalists, and now we want to hear from you.
Who had the top play in Texas high school football in Week 2? Watch the highlights at the top of the page, scroll down to read about each play and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting stays open until Sunday, Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m.
Editor's note: Want to nominate a play? Email andy@scorebooklive.com with a submission by the end of each weekend.
TOP TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYS OF WEEK 2
KATY DOUBLE-REVERSE PASS: Katy's Gunner Nelson hits senior wideout Israel Olotu-Judah deep downfield on a double-reverse throw to net the Tigers a 27-yard gain deep into Atascocita territory, setting up a go-ahead field goal. Atascocita pulled away late.
LAKE TRAVIS GAME-WINNING TD: Chaston Ditta hits Patrick Colby in the back of the endzone for a go-ahead 14-yard touchdown in the final minute of a thrilling shootout win over Lancaster.
DAKORIEN MOORE MAKES TWO MISS: Duncanville's star wideout and the top-rated receiver in the country caught a short pass, juked two defenders in the open field and jetted in for a 19-yard TD catch in the Panthers' win over South Oak Cliff.
BYRON NELSON TRICK PLAY TO WIN: The Bobcats pulled off a little trickery to score a go-ahead touchdown against Lewisville in the final minute of a comback win. Grant Bizjack faked two hand-offs and hit Baylor commit Leo Almanza behind the defense for a 54-yard touchdown.
ATASCOCITA GOES DEEP: Cardae Mack, 3-star running back-turned quarterback, flashed his arm with an 80-yard deep ball TD pass to Brodrick Malone for a go-ahead score in the third quarter of a win over Katy in a ranked showdown.
DESOTO QB FLASHES WHEELS: New Eagles QB Kelden Ryan, a Virginia Tech commit, made an impressive play on his feet to keep a QB run alive for a 30-yard go-ahead touchdown early in a narrow upset loss to North Crowley.
JIMERSON, GIBSON LINK FOR LONG TD HAUL: North Crowley opened its high-scoring shootout upset of nationally ranked DeSoto with a 35-yard touchdown pass in the endzone in one-on-one coverage. Chris Jimerson Jr. hit Quinten Gibson for an impressive six and the duo's one of three TD connections on the day.
RAYCINE GUILLORY LONG TD RUN: Aledo 4-star junior Raycine Guillory broke ankles and tackles en route to a 59-yard TD in a bounce-back win over Lancaster. He flashed shades of LaMichael James' 72-yard TD in Oregon's win at Tennessee in 2010 where he seemingly sought out each of the opponent's 11 defenders to make them miss before scoring.
NORTH SHORE GOES DEEP: Speedy two-way star Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., a four-star Colorado commit, snuck behind the Crowley secondary and caught a Kaleb Bailey deep ball to help the nationally ranked Mustangs pull away.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx