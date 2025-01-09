After 11 Seasons, Frank Catu Steps Down As Raymondville (Texas) Head Football Coach: Report
The Texas high school football off-season carousel for head coaches has begun and on Thursday it saw one of its first decide it was time to hang up the whistle.
According to TexasFootball.com's Matt Stepp, Frank Cantu has retired from his head coaching and athletic director positions at Raymondville High School.
Through 11 seasons at the helm, Cantu posted an overall record of 57-52. Last season, the Bearkats finished with a 4-6 record out of Class 3A.
The best stretch during Cantu's time at Raymondville came from 2017-2019 when the Bearkats went 27-6, with three straight 9-2 campaigns. Playing out of Division 4A-2 for 10 of the 11 seasons, Cantu's only other season with a winning record was his first in 2014 when Raymondville went 7-6.
