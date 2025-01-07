Live updates: Lubbock Monterey (24-4) vs. Coronado (9-16) Texas high school girls basketball; Live updates, preview
This matchup features the nation’s No. 1 high school girls’ basketball recruit, Aaliyah Chavez, and the Lubbock Monterey Lady Plainsmen against the Coronado Lady Mustangs in a Texas high school girls showdown. Opening tip is slated for 6 p.m.
Behind Chavez, the Lady Plainsmen (24-4) have won two games in a row and six of their last seven. Coronado (9-16) has won two of its last three but is coming off a 65-27 loss to Tascosa – a team that bested Monterey 61-60 earlier this season.
Chavez will be going for her 1,000th career point for the fourth consecutive season. She currently sits at 994. She enters the game averaging 31.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.1 steals per game through 28 games in the 2024-2025 season.
She scored a whopping 124 points at the Caprock Classic Dec. 27-29 in Lubbock and has 4,339 points for her career.
The top uncommitted recruit in the 2025 class, Chavez announced she would be considering final offers from UCLA, South Carolina, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and LSU.
Monterey vs. Coronado girls; live scoring, updates:
Live updates will go here once the game starts.
Other Texas high school sports news:
Why could Nation’s No. 1 high school recruit Aaliyah Chavez choose Texas?
5-star Aaliyah Chavez, nation's No. 1 girls recruit, moves up all-time list
Top 25 Texas high school boys basketball rankings (1/7/2025)
Reasons Nation’s No. 1 high school recruit Aaliyah Chavez could choose South Carolina