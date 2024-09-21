Big-man touchdown swings Texas high school football rivalry game
A&M Consolidated High School defensive lineman Vakapuna Foketi did what all defensive lineman dream of doing: scoring a touchdown.
In a rivalry game against College Station, Foketi stripped the opposing ball carrier and ran all the way to the end zone.
It was a critical play. The game was tied at 14 in the fourth quarter, and A&M Consolidated went on to win 34-20.
Vakapuna is a 6-foot-1, 286-pound nose guard, but this isn't his first time in the end zone. Last week, he caught a touchdown pass against Weiss.
