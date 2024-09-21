Big-man touchdown swings Texas high school football rivalry game

🐅 Touchdown @ConsolFootball 🐅



Big #99 Vakapuna Foketi makes the play of the night so far. He strips the running back and rumbles all the way to the house. A massive swing in momentum here. Tigers lead.



A&M Consolidated 21

College Station 14

7:06 | 4th#TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/YJY5O0uXVk