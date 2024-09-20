Live score updates: College Station at A&M Consolidated in Texas high school football showdown (9/20/2024)
The College Station Cougars (3-0) play the A&M Consolidated Tigers (3-0) on Friday at A&M Consolidated High School in a Texas high school football rivalry.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
This page will be updated with scoring plays. Refresh the page for the latest update.
College Station vs. A&M Consolidated Live Score Updates
(Updates will be placed here)
