Texas high school football scores, live updates (9/20/2024)

Follow High School on SI's live scoreboard for every Week 4 Texas high school football result on Friday night

Andy Buhler

Duncanville receiver Ayson Theus runs against St. Frances Academy at Duncanville ISD Stadium.
Duncanville receiver Ayson Theus runs against St. Frances Academy at Duncanville ISD Stadium. / Photo by Michael Horbovetz

Week 4 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is well underway and most of the week's games are set for Friday night.

Follow along for live score and game updates in real time across the Lone Star State.

Three Texas teams in SBLive/SI's national rankings play simultaneously on Friday night: No. 4 Duncanville faces Waxahachie, DeSoto hosts Mesquite and No. 21 Westlake plays at Cibolo Steele, the No. 11 ranked team in Texas. All three games kickoff at 7 p.m. Central time.

Scroll down and click on High School on SI's live Texas high school football scoreboard:

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

TOP 25 TEXAS SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCORES

CLASS 5A-D1 SCORES | 5A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 4A-D1 SCORES | 4A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 3A-D1 SCORES 3A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 2A-D1 SCORES | 2A-D2 SCORES

CLASS 1A-D1 (6-MAN) SCORES | 1A-D2 (6-MAN) SCORES

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to a Texas high school football stadium this weekend but still want to tune in live? You can watch scores of Texas high school football games on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

WATCH TEXAS GAMES LIVE ON THE NFHS NETWORK

What you missed in Week 3:

  • Top 100 Texas high school football players: PART 1 | PART 2

