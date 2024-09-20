Texas high school football scores, live updates (9/20/2024)
Week 4 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is well underway and most of the week's games are set for Friday night.
Follow along for live score and game updates in real time across the Lone Star State.
Three Texas teams in SBLive/SI's national rankings play simultaneously on Friday night: No. 4 Duncanville faces Waxahachie, DeSoto hosts Mesquite and No. 21 Westlake plays at Cibolo Steele, the No. 11 ranked team in Texas. All three games kickoff at 7 p.m. Central time.
Scroll down and click on High School on SI's live Texas high school football scoreboard:
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 5A-D1 SCORES | 5A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 4A-D1 SCORES | 4A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 3A-D1 SCORES | 3A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 2A-D1 SCORES | 2A-D2 SCORES
CLASS 1A-D1 (6-MAN) SCORES | 1A-D2 (6-MAN) SCORES
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to a Texas high school football stadium this weekend but still want to tune in live? You can watch scores of Texas high school football games on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
WATCH TEXAS GAMES LIVE ON THE NFHS NETWORK
—
What you missed in Week 3:
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx