Bryon Nelson beats Lewisville in Texas high school football comeback thriller
Grant Bizjack may as well have pulled a rabbit out of his helmet when the clock hit zero at Northwest ISD Stadium on Thursday night.
The Byron Nelson senior quarterback connected on two touchdown passes with Baylor commit Leo Almanza in the final three minutes to lead the Bobcats to a dramatic Texas high school football comeback win over Lewisville, 32-28.
Trailing by four with 54 seconds left on 4th and 6, Bizjack took a snap, faked two handoffs, and without skipping a beat turned around and hurled a 54-yard strike over the top of the defense.
That was set up an eight-yard TD pass rolling out of the pocket to Alamanza that brought he Bobcats within three 15 28-25 with 3:19 to play.
Lewisville held a lead for most of the game.
With 6:40 left, Lewisville's Derrick Martin ran in his third touchdown of the game — a 20-yard scamper — to give the Bobcats a two-possession lead at 28-18.
Lewisville drops to 1-1 after thumping Mansfield Summit in Week 1, while Byron Nelson.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx