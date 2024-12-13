Denton Ryan vs. Dallas Highland Park: Live score; updates; Texas high school football state semifinal
The showdown between Denton Billy Ryan High School and Dallas Highland Park features a familiar postseason scenario.
There is postseason history here with a semifinal showdown 2016, 2017 and 2018. Ryan is 0-3 in state semifinal games against Highland Park.
Both have won C5A-DI titles in the recent past — Ryan in 2020 and Highland Park in 2018.
Running backs Nemo Warmate and Tre’Vaughn Reynolds have led the Ryan offense. Warmate has 1,213 yards and 20 scores, while Reynolds is nearing the 1,000-yard mark with 976 yards and 11 TDs.
Ryan beat state champion Aledo last week, 31-21, in a rematch and is now 3-0 vs. Aledo in the postseason.
The Fighting Scots have scored 30 or more points in 12 straight games and outscored foes 158-78 during the postseason.
QB Buck Randall is completing 63% of his passes and has thrown for 3,327 yards and 37 TDs.
Follow along below for live updates from Denton Ryan vs. Dallas Highland Park in their 5A Division I semifinal playoff game Friday at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Denton Ryan vs. Highland Park live updates
Follow here for updates once the game starts
1ST QUARTER
—
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivetx