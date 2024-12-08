Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (12/8/2024)
Another week of the Texas high school football postseason is officially in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Dec. 5-7. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting remains open until Sunday, Dec. 15, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week candidates
1. Mason Banker, jr., Honey Grove
Banker had 18 total tackles in a 46-22 loss to Joaquin.
2. Kason Brooks, sr., Longview
Brooks was everywhere in Longview’s 50-14 thrashing of DeSoto, putting up 13 total tackles (two for loss), a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble.
3. DC Crane, sr., Parish Episcopal
Crane finished with 18 total tackles in a 45-24 loss to Liberty Christian in the TAPPS Division I title game.
4. Aiden Galvan, sr., Sinton
Galvan piled up 13 total tackles as Sinton fell to Wimberley, 36-33.
5. Kordae Houston, jr., South Oak Cliff
Houston dominated with seven total tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in a 56-14 rout of Port Neches-Groves.
6. Davin Magga, sr., Brock
Magga tallied seven total tackles (three for loss), two sacks and five quarterback hurries as Brock edged Graham, 12-10.
7. Brendt Nall, jr., West Plains
Nall had five total tackles and two forced fumbles in a 42-35 victory over Stephenville.
8. Grayson Peschel, jr., Argyle
Peschel had an 80-yard pick-six as Argyle defeated Lovejoy, 42-17.
9. Parker Poteete, sr., Malakoff
Poteete racked up 13 total tackles in a 35-0 shutout of Liberty-Eylau.
10. Warren Richardson, sr., La Vega
Richardson notched nine total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble as La Vega defeated Sealy, 48-30.
11. Elliott Schaper, sr., Westlake
Schaper, a Duke signee, had six total tackles and two interceptions in a 24-17 win over Lake Travis.
12. Ty Thames, sr., Wimberley
Thames, a Rice commit, led the way with 15 total tackles, two sacks and two quarterback hurries in the win over Sinton.
13. Bryce Ullman, sr., Ganado
Ullman had nine total tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as Ganado took down Marlin, 41-14.
14. Brylan White, sr., Wall
White was a terror in Wall’s 49-3 win over Canadian, tallying a sack and seven quarterback hurries.
15. Ian Witt, sr., Vandegrift
Witt had one of Vandegrift’s three interceptions in a 47-14 win over Harlan. Witt returned his interception 40 yards deep into Harlan territory.
