DeSoto vs. Horn: Live score, updates of Texas high school football game featuring huge linemen

DeSoto suffered its second loss of the season last week in one of the nation's best high school football rivalries, falling to national No. 3 Duncanville.
Next up for the Eagles are the Horn Jaguars, who are coming off a narrow loss to Waxahachie.
Follow along here for live updates from the game, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT Friday, October 18.
PREGAME
DeSoto is loaded with future Division 1 college football commits, plus two five-star sophomores in RB/LB Myson Johnson-Cook and WR Boobie Feaster.
The Eagles also feature mammoth lineman Byron Washington, a 6-foot-8, 380-pound senior offensive tackle who's committed to Syracuse.
Horn counters with the No. 3-ranked senior offensive lineman in Texas in five-star Missouri commit Lamont Rogers, who stands 6-foot-7, 330 pounds.
The Jaguars' defense is led by three-star junior safety Markel Ford, who's committed to Texas A&M.
