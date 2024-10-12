Duncanville vs. DeSoto by the numbers: First half stats of Texas high school football rivalry
DeSoto and Duncanville's Friday night Texas high school football district rivalry showdown has reached halftime at Eagle Stadium.
DeSoto (4-1) entered the game ranked No. 4 in Texas and No. 11 in the country (SBLive/SI). Duncanville (4-0) is the nation's No. 4 team and No. 1 in Texas. The Panthers already have a nationall ranked win under their belt — a 28-24 thriller over St. Frances Academy of Maryland.
In addition to live score and game updates, SBLive is tracking team and individual stats in real time. Here are the top performers at halftime.
HALFTIME BOX SCORE
Unofficial stats - Russell (Duncanville) 13 of 19, 246 yards, four TDs. Armstrong (Duncanville) 3 carries, 15 yards. Moore (Duncanville) 5 receptions, 179 yards, four TDs. Duncanville had 269 yards. Ryan (DeSoto) 12 of 18, 58 yards; 9 carries, 36 yards. Riden (DeSoto) 12 carries, 39 yards. Singleton (DeSoto) 4 receptions, 13 yards; 88-yard kickoff return for TD. DeSoto had 139 yards.
5 NOTABLE STATS
1. By the numbers: 8
Number of penalties on DeSoto, including two drive killers. When Eagles lost earlier to North Crowley, they had 17 penalties.
2. By the numbers: 81
Number of rushing yards for DeSoto - a team that averages 325 yards per game in 2024.
3. 166
Duncanville 5-star receiver Dakorien Moore had just one receiving touchdown coming into the game. He has four in the first half, accounting for 166 of his 179 yards.
4. 252
Duncanville quarterback Keelon Russell has been a one-man wrecking crew in the first 24 minutes. He has 252 yards of total offense.
5. 88
Daylon Singleton can do amazing things with the ball in his hands, including the 88-yard kickoff return for the Eagles' lone touchdown with 10:06 to go in the second quarter.
