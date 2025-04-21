Five-star small forward Shelton Henderson commits to Miami
According to On3's Joe Tipton, Bellaire (Texas) five-star small forward Shelton Henderson has committed to the University of Miami.
Henderson, A 6-6 small forward, was a former Duke commit before de-committing from the Blue Devils earlier in the month. He chose the Hurricanes over notable schools such as Louisville, Texas, Texas Tech, and several others.
Henderson chose the Hurricanes because of the relationship he formed with Jai Lucas who recruited him to join the Blue Devils when he was a top assistant under Jon Scheyer during his tenure in Durham is now joining him in Coral Gables.
"It was easy to choose the Hurricanes because of Lucas, he believes in me and what I can bring to the program. I just wanted to come into a program and be comfortable knowing I have a great support system, and I think Miami provides that. I can’t wait to get down there and win some games with a great group of guys.” Henderson told On3.
Henderson is rated as the No. 21 overall ranked prospect, No. 4 small forward, and the No. 2 ranked player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.
Henderson was named the Mr. Texas Boys Basketball Player of the Year where he averaged 19.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game for the Cardinals who finished with a 26-11 record and reached the UIL Class 6A Division 1 Championship Game before coming up just short to Duncanville, 54-52 back on March 8.
Henderson becomes the third Miami commit in the upcoming recruiting cycle, where he joins Montverde Academy's Dante Allen and Timotej Malovec, who comes from Slovakia.
