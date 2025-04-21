High School

Five-star small forward Shelton Henderson commits to Miami

The No. 21 ranked player and No. 4 small forward in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports commits to the Hurricanes just a couple days after de-committing from Duke

Ross Van De Griek

David Smith

According to On3's Joe Tipton, Bellaire (Texas) five-star small forward Shelton Henderson has committed to the University of Miami.

Henderson, A 6-6 small forward, was a former Duke commit before de-committing from the Blue Devils earlier in the month. He chose the Hurricanes over notable schools such as Louisville, Texas, Texas Tech, and several others.

Henderson chose the Hurricanes because of the relationship he formed with Jai Lucas who recruited him to join the Blue Devils when he was a top assistant under Jon Scheyer during his tenure in Durham is now joining him in Coral Gables.

"It was easy to choose the Hurricanes because of Lucas, he believes in me and what I can bring to the program. I just wanted to come into a program and be comfortable knowing I have a great support system, and I think Miami provides that. I can’t wait to get down there and win some games with a great group of guys.” Henderson told On3.

Henderson is rated as the No. 21 overall ranked prospect, No. 4 small forward, and the No. 2 ranked player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.

Henderson was named the Mr. Texas Boys Basketball Player of the Year where he averaged 19.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game for the Cardinals who finished with a 26-11 record and reached the UIL Class 6A Division 1 Championship Game before coming up just short to Duncanville, 54-52 back on March 8.

Henderson becomes the third Miami commit in the upcoming recruiting cycle, where he joins Montverde Academy's Dante Allen and Timotej Malovec, who comes from Slovakia.

More From High School On SI 

Texas UIL strips Dallas Highland Park boys soccer team of state title; Liberty Hill named champions

Texas High School Football: Prosper announces 2025 spring, fall schedule

Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (04/09/2025)

National Player of the Year Aaliyah Chavez anchors High School On 'SI Six' girls basketball 2025 All-American team

Texas high school baseball player rankings: Top 20 freshmen infielders

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Texas