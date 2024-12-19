Gunter vs. Woodville: Live score, updates from Texas high school football 3A Division II championship game
Gunter Tigers (13-2) vs. Woodville Eagles (13-2), 3 p.m., Thursday
The Class 3A Division II championship game features one of the biggest discrepancy when it comes to postseason experience.
Gunter is 71-27 in postseason play and Woodville was 9-25 going into this season — but since then the Eagles have reached the third round for the first time. Then the fourth round for the first time and then … the fifth round for the first time. Now, Woodville is in the finals for the first time ever.
Gunter won the past two state titles and before that, won in 2016 and 2019. This will be the seventh trip to the finals.
The Tigers have won 12 straight since losing to Celina — a Class 4A Division I finalist — in Week 3. That included a come-from-behind win against Wall in the semifinals. Preston Tarpley kicked two field goals and threw three touchdowns in the 42-32 win — rattling off 25 straight points for the win.
Woodville got to the finals by beating El Maton Tidehaven, preventing a rematch of last year’s title game. QB Luke Babin threw his only touchdown pass of the game to Dustin Barlow with 1:59 left to secure a 28-21 win.
TEXAS HS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Follow along below for live updates from the Class 3A-Division II state finals between Gunter and Woodville, scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 19, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Gunter vs. Woodville, Class 3A-Division II state finals live updates
First Quarter Updates
Will be updated once the game starts
