High School on SI South Central Region Football Rankings — Oct. 28, 2025

Allen’s dramatic 31-30 victory over Prosper allowed them not only to enter the national Power 25 but also vault to No. 2 in the South Central Region rankings, leapfrogging North Crowley and Bixby.
The rest of the Top 10 remained unchanged, with No. 9 Lake Travis posting a big win over rival Westlake to end a six-game losing streak to the Chaparrals.
Missouri kicks off its postseason this week, with its top teams — including No. 10 Platte County — getting a week off before entering in the district semifinals the first weekend of November.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central Region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas).
High School on SI South Central Region Rankings — Oct. 28, 2025
1. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (9-0) (No. 10 nationally)
Last week: Def. Bell (Hurst, Texas) 49-0
This week: vs. Keller Central (Texas)
2. Allen (Texas) (8-0) (No. 15 nationally)
Last week: Def. Prosper (Texas) 31-30
This week: vs. Boyd (McKinney, Texas)
3. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (7-1) (No. 17 nationally)
Last week: Def. Boswell (Little Elm, Texas) 69-17
This week: at Mansfield (Texas)
4. Bixby (Okla.) (8-0) (No. 22 nationally)
Last week: Def. Mustang (Okla.) 38-22
This week: vs. Deer Creek (Okla.)
5. Bryant (Ark.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Cabot (Ark.) 49-3
This week: vs. North Little Rock (Ark.)
6. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Terry (Rosenberg, Texas) 70-0
This week: at Santa Fe (Texas)
7. Duncanville (Texas) (5-1)
Last week: Def. Horn (Mesquite, Texas) 40-13
This week: at Mesquite (Texas)
8. Bentonville (Ark.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Rogers (Ark.) 31-28
This week: vs. Springdale (Ark.)
9. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Westlake (Austin, Texas) 31-10
This week: vs. Akins (Austin, Texas)
10. Platte County (Mo.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Raytown (Mo.) 42-7
This week: Idle (vs. St. Pius X (Kansas City)/Winnetonka winner, Class 5 District 8 semifinals, Nov. 7)
Under Consideration
Aledo (Texas)
Celina (Texas)
Christian Brothers (St. Louis)
Greenwood (Ark.)
Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, Okla.)
Maize (Kan.)
Millard South (Omaha, Neb.)
Nixa (Mo.)
South Oak Cliff (Dallas)
