Westlake vs Atascocita: Live score updates from top-25 Texas high school football matchup - September 12, 2025
Get game updates from the Texas high school football showdown between the Chaparrals and the Eagles
The No. 13 Austin Westlake Chaparrals (1-1) play the No. 8 Atascocita Eagles (2-0) in a top-25 Texas high school football showdown on Friday at Atascocita High School.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT.
Both teams are ranked in High School On SI's Texas high school football top 25 rankings.
Players to Watch
Westlake
- Maddox Flynt, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to TCU
- Rees Wise, Sr., QB - 3-star committed to Ole Miss
Atascocita
- Cardae Mack, Sr., RB - 3-star committed to Arizona State
- Trenton Blaylock, Jr., CB - 3-star uncommitted
Pick 'Em
Tell us who you think will win the game
The updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest updates.
