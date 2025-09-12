High School

Westlake vs Atascocita: Live score updates from top-25 Texas high school football matchup - September 12, 2025

Get game updates from the Texas high school football showdown between the Chaparrals and the Eagles

Jack Butler

Atascocita's Cardae Mack runs with the ball in a 52-33 win against Katy on September 5, 2025.
Atascocita's Cardae Mack runs with the ball in a 52-33 win against Katy on September 5, 2025. / Franklin Jenkins

The No. 13 Austin Westlake Chaparrals (1-1) play the No. 8 Atascocita Eagles (2-0) in a top-25 Texas high school football showdown on Friday at Atascocita High School.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT.

Both teams are ranked in High School On SI's Texas high school football top 25 rankings.

Players to Watch

Westlake

  • Maddox Flynt, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to TCU
  • Rees Wise, Sr., QB - 3-star committed to Ole Miss

Atascocita

  • Cardae Mack, Sr., RB - 3-star committed to Arizona State
  • Trenton Blaylock, Jr., CB - 3-star uncommitted

Pick 'Em

Tell us who you think will win the game by playing High School On SI's Pick 'EM

The updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest updates.

