High School on SI South Central Region Football Rankings — Oct. 14, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
The only change this week didn’t involve the South Central Region rankings, but that Bixby of Oklahoma entered the national Power 25 at No. 24.
Otherwise, it was an uneventful week for the region’s Top 10, with the closest margin of victory 18 points for No. 6 Randle in its 25-7 victory over Texas City.
The only change was the Kansas team under consideration for the top 10. Maize takes Saint Thomas Aquinas’ spot after the Saints suffered their first loss of the season in overtime to Rockhurst.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central Region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas).
1. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (No. 12 nationally) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Eaton (Haslet, Texas) 66-7
This week: vs. Northwest (Justin, Texas)
2. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (No. 14 nationally) (5-1)
Last week: Def. Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas) 62-17
This week: vs. Weatherford (Texas)
3. Bixby (Okla.) (No. 24 nationally) (6-0)
Last week: vs. Edmond (Okla.) North 74-7
This week: at Enid (Okla.)
4. Allen (Texas) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Princeton (Texas) 62-14
This week: vs. Plano (Texas) West
5. Bryant (Ark.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Pulaski (Ark.) Academy) 48-14
This week: vs. Little Rock (Ark.) Southwest
6. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Texas City 25-7
This week: vs. Lee (Baytown, Texas)
7. Duncanville (Texas) (3-1)
Last week: Def. DeSoto (Texas) 48-28
This week: at Lancaster (Texas)
8. Bentonville (Ark.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Rogers Heritage (Ark.) 42-0
This week: at Fayetteville (Ark.)
9. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Del Valle (Texas) 56-14
This week: at Dripping Springs (Texas)
10. Platte County (Mo.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Truman (Independence, Mo.) 63-0
This week: vs. Ruskin (Kansas City, Mo.)
Under Consideration
Aledo (Texas)
Celina (Texas)
Greenwood (Ark.)
Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, Okla.)
Maize (Kan.)
Millard South (Omaha, Neb.)
Nixa (Mo.)
South Oak Cliff (Dallas)