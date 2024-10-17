Lancaster vs. Duncanville football: How to watch live stream (10/18/2024)
Fresh off of a statement win in a battle of Texas high school football powerhouses, the nationally-ranked Duncanville Panthers will look to keep the momentum rolling on the road at Lancaster Friday night.
Duncanville climbed to a season-high No. 3 in this week's SBLive/SI Top 25 national rankings following a 42-20 victory against then-No. 11 DeSoto last week, knocking the Eagles out of the national rankings. On Friday, the Panthers will take on a Lancaster team that is riding a three-game win streak.
You can watch Lancaster vs. Duncanville football live on the NFHS Network.
How to watch Duncanville vs. Lancaster live stream
What: The top team in Texas and No. 3 team in the nation hits the road to face the Lancaster Tigers
When: 7:00 p.m. Central Time on Friday, October 18
Where: Lancaster High School | Lancaster, Texas
How to watch the live stream online: Watch Lancaster vs. Duncanville football live on the NFHS Network
Pick 'Em: Who do you think will win this game, Duncanville or Lancaster? VOTE HERE
Duncanville Panthers (5-0)
Keelon Russell only rushed for 13 yards, but the standout quarterback threw for 429 yards and six touchdowns.
Four of those TDs were to 5-star Dakorien Moore, the nation’s No. 1-rated wide receiver, who finished with a season-high 241 yards.
The Panthers picked up their sixth win in their last seven meetings with DeSoto, and finished with some crazy finals stats.
Lancaster Tigers (3-3)
The Tigers had a rough go to start the season losing all of their first three games by 10 points or less, but they have since bounced back with a three-game winning streak.
Both of their first two games were against Top 25 Texas teams, and the third was a one-point heartbreaker at home against Hebron, so the recent winning streak may be a sign they have fixed some early-season issues.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Don't forget to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports