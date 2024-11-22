Lewisville Hebron vs. Arlington Bowie: Live score, updates from Texas high school football playoffs
The Area round of the Texas high school football playoffs kicks off Friday, November 22, and one of the games to watch is Hebron vs. Arlington Bowie.
Can Hebron (7-4) keep their season going? The Hawks were the last team to qualify out of District 5-6A, which featured Denton Guyer, Lewisville and Coppell. Hebron has already secured its first winning record in a full season since 2019, but can they reach eight wins?
Bowie (8-3) won its first district title since 2012 and have won its last eight games. The Volunteers struggled early with two losses by a possession or less, but since then have scored 40 or more in the past eight games.
TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | TEXAS FOOTBALL BRACKETS
Follow along below for live updates from Hebron vs. Arlington Bowie in their 6A Division II Area playoff game Friday in Grapevine. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Hebron vs. Arlington Bowie live updates
1ST QUARTER
—
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivetx