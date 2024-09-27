Live score updates: Lake Travis at Bowie in Texas high school football showdown (9/27/2024)
For the Bowie High School football team to continue to an undefeated season, it's going to have to buck some trends. One very big one.
The Bulldogs (4-0) will have to knock off a big nemisis in the Lake Travis Cavaliers Friday night.
LAKE TRAVIS AT BOWIE: At a glance
Lake Travis has knocked off the Bulldogs all nine times since they first met in 2012 and that was the closest game of all, losing just 24-14. Since then, the Cavaliers, who have been a national power over the last decade, have won by scores of 43-0, 64-7, 44-27, 42-21, 52-10, 52-2, 52-21 and last season, 66-14.
Clearly the Bulldogs have a score to settle. They've been perfect so far with big wins over Manor (60-34) and Glenn (42-21), whth more narrow victories over Vista Ridge (37-28) and last week 28-24 over Judson. They are led offensively by senior quarterback Cruz Tello, who has not only thrown for 725 yards and 10 touchdowns but rushing for 184 yards and three more scores.
Lake Travis, ranked ninth in the state by SBLive, has outscored fores 199-87, including a 62-13 stomping over San Marcos last week. The high-powered Cavalier offense has scored at least 41 points in every game. Senior QB Chaston Ditta, a 6-foot, 180-pounder, has thrown for 852 yards and eight touchdowns, while leading rushing Vann Hopping, a junior, has rushed for 485 yards and 11 scores.
The top recruit in the game is Lake Travis senior DL Gus Cordova, who has committed to USC,
