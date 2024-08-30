High School

Texas high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 1 (8/29/2024)

Follow SBLive's scoreboard for results from first day of 2024 UIL football season

Calallen competes in a high school football playoff game against Boerne at Alamo Stadium on Dec. 2, 2022.
Calallen competes in a high school football playoff game against Boerne at Alamo Stadium on Dec. 2, 2022.

The 2024 Texas high school football season has officially arrived.

The first games have kicked off and Thursday marks the start of the UIL fall gauntlet that ends at AT&T Stadium — A.K.A. JerryWorld — in mid-December.

SBLive is tracking scores across Texas, from Houston, to Austin, to San Antonio, to Corpus Christ, to the Dallas-Forth Worth area, spanning teams in all classifications and associations.

>>STATEWIDE TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

2024 Texas high school football preview

Stay with SBLive's preseason coverage in the lead up to the 2024 Texas high school football season and the start of games on Thursday.

  • Who are the most underrated teams in the Lone Star State entering the season? We're taking a look by region at the programs poised to out-perform expectations, starting with North TexasSoutheast Texas and Central Texas.

-- Andy Buhler

