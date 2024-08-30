Tory Blaylock, 4-star Oklahoma commit, shines in Texas high school football opener
Tory Blaylock wasted no time putting his print on the 2024 Texas high school football season.
The four-star Oklahoma commit accounted for three touchdowns to help lead Humble Atasocita to a 35-7 blowout of fellow Houston area foe Lamar.
He rushed for two scores and caught a 38-yard scoring reception in the first half as the Eagles, the preseason No. 8 overall team in Texas, take a 28-0 lead into halftime.
The exclamation mark came late in the second quarter when he exploded through the middle of the defense untouched for a 59-yard touchdown run.
The Week 1 showdown is a rematch of the 2023 6A Division I regional semifinals last November when the Eagles ended Lamar's season, 34-14.
Blaylock, the nation's No. 11 rated running back (Rivals), is one of the state's top returning backs, one of the top overall players in Houston and the head of a one-two backfield punch alongside Cardae Mack, a three-star junior who rushed for two more TDs on Thursday.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Blaylock rushed for 616 yards and 11 TDs as a junior, before committing to Oklahoma in March over Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State.
And he's not the first in his family to shine on the gridiron.
His brothers Taylen (Sam Houston) and Travian (Wisconsin) were Division I safeties and his dad Derrick was a running back for six seasons in the NFL.
—
2024 Texas high school football preview
Stay with SBLive's preseason coverage in the lead up to the 2024 Texas high school football season and the start of games on Thursday.
- Who are the 25 best teams in Texas, regardless of classification or association? Here are the SBLive Preseason Texas Power 25 rankings, as well as the 20 winningest active coaches.
- Who are the 100 most important high school football players in Texas? We scoured the state and counted down from 100 to 1: Part 1 (100-51) |Part 2 (50-1)
- We're taking a position-by-position look at the top players returning in the Lone Star State this fall, starting with 50 quarterbacks, 70 running backs, 40 wide receivers, 25 tight ends, 25 offensive linemen, 30 cornerbacks, 25 safeties, 45 linebackers and 25 kickers/punters.
- Finally, we examined offseason player movement and the 12 transfers that will have the biggest impact in the fall.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx