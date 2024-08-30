High School

Tory Blaylock, 4-star Oklahoma commit, shines in Texas high school football opener

Blaylock goes off for 2 TDs in first half of Atascocita's lopsided Week 1 matchup with Lamar

Atascocita running back Tory Blaylock, a 4-star Oklahoma, leaves a Westfield defender during the 2023 UIL season. / Photo by Tom Dendy, SBLive

Tory Blaylock wasted no time putting his print on the 2024 Texas high school football season.

The four-star Oklahoma commit accounted for three touchdowns to help lead Humble Atasocita to a 35-7 blowout of fellow Houston area foe Lamar.

He rushed for two scores and caught a 38-yard scoring reception in the first half as the Eagles, the preseason No. 8 overall team in Texas, take a 28-0 lead into halftime.

The exclamation mark came late in the second quarter when he exploded through the middle of the defense untouched for a 59-yard touchdown run.

The Week 1 showdown is a rematch of the 2023 6A Division I regional semifinals last November when the Eagles ended Lamar's season, 34-14.

Blaylock, the nation's No. 11 rated running back (Rivals), is one of the state's top returning backs, one of the top overall players in Houston and the head of a one-two backfield punch alongside Cardae Mack, a three-star junior who rushed for two more TDs on Thursday.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Blaylock rushed for 616 yards and 11 TDs as a junior, before committing to Oklahoma in March over Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State.

And he's not the first in his family to shine on the gridiron.

His brothers Taylen (Sam Houston) and Travian (Wisconsin) were Division I safeties and his dad Derrick was a running back for six seasons in the NFL.

