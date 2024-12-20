High School

Malakoff vs. Columbus: Live score, updates from Texas high school football 3A Division I championship game

Follow High School on SI's live updates for all the Texas high school football finals in Arlington

Cody Thorn

Malakoff plays Columbus on Thursday for a Texas high school football state championship.
Malakoff Tigers (15-0) vs. Columbus Cardinals (14-1), 7 p.m., Thursday

For the second year in a row and for the third time in program history, Malakoff is in the finals. 

The Tigers won the Class 3A Division I state title last year with a 14-7 win against Franklin and enter this game winners of 31 in a row. 

In seven of the team’s 15 wins, the Tigers’ defense has allowed a touchdown or less with five shutouts. LB Parker Poteete has 145 tackles.

On offense, QB Mike Jones has completed 70% of his passes with 2,537 yards and 38 TDs. He’s also ran for 1,080 yards and 11 TDs. RB Jason Tennyson has 1,748 yards and 25 scores on the ground for Malakoff.

The Cardinals are making their debut in the state finals after winning its first semifinal game in its third try — a 49-6 romp over Edna.

Columbus features a pair of Division I players in QB Adam Schobel and RB Grayson Rigdon. The latter is a two-spot signee at Wyoming, who helped Benjamin win a 6-man title last year. Rigdon ran for four scores in the semifinal win. Schobel, a TCU signee, had three touchdown passes in the semifinal game.

Rigdon has been in a championship game every year of his high school career. As a freshman at Strawn and the two previous years at Benjamin.

TEXAS HS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Follow along below for live updates from the Class 3A-Division I state finals between Columbus and Malakoff, scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 19, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Malakoff vs. Columbus, Class 3A-Division I state finals live updates

First Quarter Updates

Will be updated once the game starts

