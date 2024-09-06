Mansfield Timberview vs. Denton Ryan: Live score, updates of Texas high school football showdown (9/5/2024)
Week of the 2024 Texas high school football season is underway, and a UIL Class 5A showdown is on tap in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex on Thursday.
Denton Ryan (1-0) hosts Mansfield Timberview (1-0) at Denton High School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Denton Ryan checked in at No. 16 in the latest SBLive Texas Top 25 rankings.
PREGAME: MANSFIELD TIMBERVIEW VS. DENTON RYAN
About Timberview:
The Wolves escaped Week 1 with a 20-6 win over Kimball. Dilan Battle, a four-star LSU-committed defensive lineman, anchors a strong defensive line and Utah commit Nathan Tilmon, a three-star safety, anchors the secondary.
About Ryan:
Junior defensive lineman Uzziah Warmate (come on, what a name) had two sacks and 11 tackles (four for loss) and senior Tre'Von Bates had eight tackles in a Week 1 win over V.R. Eaton, 42-32. Offensive tackle Marcus Garcia, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound three-star prospect, is committed to Texas A&M.
