Muenster vs. Shiner: Live score, updates from Texas high school football 2A Division II championship game
Muenster Hornets (13-2) vs. Shiner Comanches (12-3), 7 p.m., Wednesday
Muenster is riding an 11-game winning streak heading into the Class 2A Division II finals — the school’s second-ever trip to the state championship.
The Hornets went to the 2A Division II finals in 2017, beating Tenaha.
QB Casen Carney has thrown for 2,990 yards and 34 TDs, while running for 1,446 yards and 28 scores on the ground for Muenster. RBs Nolan Peel (17 TDs) and Legend Bounds (16) are also part of a rushing attack that has racked up 3,743 yards and 66 TDs.
K Sam De La Mata has kicked 94 PATs this year for Muenster.
Shiner features a run-heavy offense with RB Quincy Jones leading the ground attack with 965 yards and 13 TDS.
QB Carson Schuette had 747 yards and 13 TDs. Schuette has also passed for 906 yards and 12 scores.
SS Jake Simper has 98 tackles and 4 INTS, while freshman FS Tyler Harvey is second with 92 tackles. Another freshman, CB Jarvis Williams, leads the Comanches with 5 INTs.
The Comanches won state titles in 2004, 2020, and 2021 and was a runner-up in 2013.
Follow along below for live updates from the Class 1A-Division II state finals between Muenster and Shiner, scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
