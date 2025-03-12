NFL legend LaDainian Tomlinson to coach at a Texas high school as an assistant football coach
One of the National Football League's (NFL) greatest running backs of all-time will be taking his experience to coach high school football this 2025 season.
According to a WFAA ABC 8 report, former Los Angeles Chargers' running back LaDainian Tomlinson will be the run game coordinator and running backs coach at Oakridge High School of Fort Worth, Texas.
"Beyond his on-field accomplishments, LaDainian is an inspirational leader, mentor, and role model committed to developing young athletes as players and individuals," Oakridge's Head of Athletics Chad MacDonald said in a press release according to the WFAA report. "His offensive strategy, leadership, and player development expertise will be invaluable as we build a culture of excellence within our football program."
Tomlinson played for a total of 11 seasons in the NFL from 2001-2011, playing for the Chargers and New York Jets. During that timeframe, the former TCU product rushed for a total of 13,684 yards and is 7th all-time in NFL history when it comes to rushing yardage.
The new Oakridge assistant coach was selected to five Pro Bowls and was the No. 5 pick of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Chargers.
The Owls finished 7-3 in 2024 and rushed for over 2,000 yards and scored 27 touchdowns on the ground last year.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi