North Crowley vs. Mansfield Legacy: Live score, updates of Texas high school football tilt (9/27/2024)
Nationally ranked North Crowley takes on Mansfield Legacy in a district showdown to kick off Week 5 of the 2024 Texas high school football season on Friday.
The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff (Central time) and will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
PREGAME: NORTH CROWLEY VS. MANSFIELD LEGACY
ABOUT NORTH CROWLEY (4-0)
The Panthers have been one of the country's best surprises of the early 2024 season. The Panthers upset then-national-No. 2 DeSoto.
Chris Jimerson Jr. has thrown for 260 yards and four TDs per game through four weeks and that's thanks in large part to Quinten Gibson, who has 20 catches for 506 yards and 15 total touchdowns in just four games. Appointment viewing. Head coach is Ray Gates.
ABOUT MANSFIELD LEGACY (0-4)
The Broncos lost to Rockwall-Heath 43-12 in Week 4 and are still looking for their first win.
Their top prospect is Jaden Manning, a 3-star linebacker committed to North Texas.
