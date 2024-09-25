National high school football plays of the week: Vote (9/25/2024)
Every week during the 2024 high school football season, SBLive/SI will scour the country for the top 10 plays in high school football and let fans vote for their favorite.
Each weekly winner will become eligible for an end-of-season poll to name the National High School Football Play of the Year.
Check out the video below and vote for your favorite play from Sept. 16-22, 2024.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
Descriptions of each play are below the poll.
1. Vakapuna Foketi, A&M Consolidated (Texas)
Big man strips College Station ball carrier and sprints in for 6.
2. Max Bacon, Alamo Heights (Texas)
Takes the last of a series of pitches to the house after blocked extra point.
3. Bishop Burkhalter, Spanish Fort (Alabama)
Achieves the rare feat of a 1-yard punt return for a touchdown.
4. Jonathan Hatton, Cibolo Steele (Texas)
Oklahoma commit busts loose for 75-yard TD against nationally ranked Westlake.
5. Evan Noel, St. Stanislaus (Mississippi)
Hits 61-yard field goal to break the Mississippi high school record.
6. Kendall Garnett, Warren Central (Indiana)
Spins away from tacklers on winning TD in overtime against Ben Davis.
7. Ayden Hogan, Northwood Academy (South Carolina)
Changes direction and skies to make one-handed grab in double coverage.
8. Kenny Ward, Pittsburg (California)
Freshman shows off his wheels on a bomb from QB Marley Alcantara.
9. Gavin Hagan, Providence Catholic (Illinois)
Incredible juke transforms a 5-yard gain into a 97-yard touchdown.
10. Micah Billingsley, North Cobb (Georgia)
Takes short pass and turns what looks like a 1-yard loss into a 45-yard touchdown.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS OF THE WEEK:
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
