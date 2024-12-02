Parish Episcopal’s Carson Darby, Consolidated’s Wesley Couch voted Texas Football Players of the Week (11/24/2024)
Congratulations to Parish Episcopal’s Carson Darby and A&M Consolidated’s Wesley Couch for being voted Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, for Nov. 21-23.
Darby, a senior wide receiver, had 10 catches for 279 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Prestonwood Christian.
Couch, a senior linebacker, tallied 11 total tackles and three sacks — including the game-sealer with 11 seconds remaining — as A&M Consolidated held on to defeat Ball, 10-3.
Darby received 49.9 percent of the vote, beating out Houston Lamar’s Trey Douglas, who finished with 29.68 percent.
The offensive poll received nearly 2,000 votes.
Couch earned 37.47 percent of the vote to edge out Alvarado’s Schyler Dethorne, who got 27.75 percent.
The defensive poll received more than 48,000 votes.
We are accepting Texas Football Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week voting
1. Carson Darby, sr., Parish Episcopal
Darby and Parish Episcopal kept rolling in the postseason, taking down Legacy Christian Academy 42-7 on Saturday. Darby received 49.9 percent of the vote.
2. Trey Douglas, sr., Houston Lamar
Douglas did all he could in a 54-48 loss to Fulshear, catching five passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Douglas received 29.68 percent of the vote.
3. Sawyer Anderson, sr., Parish Episcopal
Anderson, a Purdue commit, completed 16 of 27 passes for 443 yards and two touchdowns while running for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries as Parish Episcopal edged Prestonwood Christian, 61-55. During the win, Anderson became the fourth player in Texas high school history to surpass 14,000 career passing yards. He received 6.53 percent of the vote.
4. Cayden Keeth, sr., Pieper
Keeth shined in a 57-56 overtime loss to Flour Bluff, completing 24 of 32 passes for 477 yards with six total touchdowns — five passing, one rushing. He received 4.08 percent of the vote.
5. Brock Temple, sr., Aubrey
Temple passed for 320 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns in a 41-38 win over Decatur. He received 3.92 percent of the vote.
Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week voting
6. Wesley Couch, sr., A&M Consolidated
A&M Consolidated’s season came to an end on Friday with a 35-17 loss at La Porte. Couch received 37.47 percent of the vote.
7. Schyler Dethorne, jr., Alvarado
Dethorne had 18 total tackles and an interception in a 44-41 double-overtime win over Panther Creek. Dethorne received 27.75 percent of the vote.
8. Amos Phillips, jr., Gatesville
Phillips had a 72-yard scoop-and-score in a 42-27 victory over Columbia. He received 23.39 percent of the vote.
9. Ryder Ribitzki, jr., Glen Rose
Ribitzki recorded 18 total tackles as Glen Rose downed Seminole in triple-overtime, 52-50. He received 8.32 percent of the vote.
10. Garren James, sr., Sunnyvale
James returned a third-quarter interception 18 yards to the end zone as Sunnyvale downed Gilmer, 27-17. He received 1.69 percent of the vote.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports