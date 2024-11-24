Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/24/2024)
Another week of the Texas high school football postseason is officially in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are SBLive/SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 21-23. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting remains open until Sunday, December 1, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week candidates
1. Sawyer Anderson, sr., Parish Episcopal
Anderson, a Purdue commit, completed 16 of 27 passes for 443 yards and two touchdowns while running for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries as Parish Episcopal edged Prestonwood Christian, 61-55. During the win, Anderson became the fourth player in Texas high school history to surpass 14,000 career passing yards.
2. Jermaine Bishop Jr., jr., Willis
Bishop Jr. had 14 receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns as Willis came back to defeat Tomball, 28-24.
3. Cartelle Brown, jr., Brenham
Brown caught five passes for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 30-27 victory over Liberty Hill. The senior also had 15 yards on the ground.
4. Carson Darby, sr., Parish Episcopal
Darby had 10 catches for 279 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Prestonwood Christian.
5. Trey Douglas, sr., Houston Lamar
Douglas did all he could in a 54-48 loss to Fulshear, catching five passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
6. KJ Edwards, jr., Carthage
Edwards only needed seven offensive touches to pile up 214 yards and four touchdowns as Carthage blew by Krum, 56-13.
7. Jake Ferner, sr., Reedy
Ferner threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns as Reedy stormed back to defeat Georgetown, 49-45. Reedy trailed 45-7 in the second quarter and ended the game with 42 straight points.
8. Kaydon Finley, jr., Aledo
Finley had five catches for 169 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-14 win over Abilene.
9. Brendan Fournier, sr., Vandegrift
Fournier tallied 147 yards of total offense and a touchdown in a 51-0 shutout of Sotomayor.
10. Tristian Gentry, sr., Stephenville
Gentry, a four-star Texas Tech commit, caught 14 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Hereford.
11. Quentin Gibson, sr., North Crowley
Gibson had six receptions for 175 yards and four touchdowns as North Crowley smashed Permian, 72-14.
12. Hayes Hackney, fr., Walnut Grove
Hackney threw for 379 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-28 win over Cooper.
13. D’Andre Hardeman Jr., sr., North Shore
Hardeman Jr., a Rice commit, carried it 17 times for 144 yards and a touchdown as North Shore downed Ridge Point, 44-28.
14. Harry Hassmann, sr., Coppell
Hassmann, an Arizona State commit, had seven catches for 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 38-10 victory over Lake Highlands.
15. Cayden Keeth, sr., Pieper
Keeth shined in a 57-56 overtime loss to Flour Bluff, completing 24 of 32 passes for 477 yards with six total touchdowns — five passing, one rushing.
16. Aydan Martinez-Brown, sr., College Station
Martinez-Brown ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries as College Station defeated Lufkin, 49-35. He also had six receptions for 102 yards.
17. Aljour Miles II, jr., Kaufman
Miles II had 13 catches for 228 yards and a touchdown as Kaufman fell to Port Neches-Groves, 42-21.
18. Jayden Paluseo, sr., Flour Bluff
Paluseo completed 37 of 53 passes for 443 yards and five touchdowns while running for 136 yards and two more scores in the wild win over Pieper.
19. Buck Randall, so., Highland Park
Randall threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-10 victory over Wakeland.
20. Deondrae Riden Jr., sr., DeSoto
Riden Jr. had 32 carries for 300 yards and four touchdowns as DeSoto blew by Wylie East, 51-17. The four-star Texas A&M commit is DeSoto’s all-time leading rusher with 4,034 career yards.
21. Zane Smith, sr., Fulshear
Smith ran for four touchdowns in the win over Houston Lamar.
22. Kevin Sperry, sr., Guyer
Sperry, a four-star Florida State commit, threw for 103 yards and a touchdown while running for 145 yards and three scores in a 45-27 win over Pearce.
23. Jett Surratt, jr., Carthage
Surratt also dominated against Krum, completing 20 of 23 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns.
24. Brock Temple, sr., Aubrey
Temple passed for 320 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns in a 41-38 win over Decatur.
25. Cristian Trickett, sr., Panther Creek
Trickett had eight catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-41 double-overtime loss to Alvarado.
26. Kaston Vega, sr., Stamford
Vega carried it 11 times for 166 yards and five touchdowns as Stamford smashed Panhandle, 49-13.
27. Kamran Williams, sr., Jefferson
Williams, a UNLV commit, had 25 carries for 199 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-18 rout of Grandview.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports