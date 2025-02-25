High School

Plano East vs. No. 10 Cedar Hill: Texas UIL 6A-I state semifinal; preview, live updates

Cedar Hill enters game coming off upset over defending state champion Duncanville

Cody Thorn

Plano East freshman guard Arianna Robinson (11) dribbles during a Feb. 14 game against South Grand Prairie.
Plano East freshman guard Arianna Robinson (11) dribbles during a Feb. 14 game against South Grand Prairie. /  Oladipo Awowale

With the split into two divisions this year, there was already going to be one new champion in the 6A girls playoff bracket.

However, defending state champion Duncanville was bounced from the Division I bracket last week with a loss to Cedar Hill.

Now, Cedar Hill will clash with Plano East in a semifinal game tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth. Cedar Hill was ranked No. 10 in the final regular season poll by the TABC.

This is a neutral-site playoff game due to the expansion of the playoffs. Only the finals games will be played at The Alamodome in San Antonio — at 7 p.m. on Saturday. 

Last year, this game would’ve been in San Antonio.

The other semifinal game is No. 20 Cibolo Steele vs. unranked Humble Summer Creek.

Cedar Hill is in the playoffs for the first time since the 2009-2010 season.

The Longhorns have not won a state title but were runner-up in 1995-96 and 1996-97. Cedar Hill brings a 28-8 record into this contest.

For Plano East, this is the furthest trip to the postseason. Last year, the boys team won its first-ever state championship. The Panthers are 24-13 and enter on a 4-game winning streak.

You can watch the game here.

Plano East vs. Cedar Hill, Texas UIL girls 6A-I state semifinal; scoring, updates

Updates will go here once the game begins.

OTHER TEXAS STORIES

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

Home/Texas