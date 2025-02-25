Plano East vs. No. 10 Cedar Hill: Texas UIL 6A-I state semifinal; preview, live updates
With the split into two divisions this year, there was already going to be one new champion in the 6A girls playoff bracket.
However, defending state champion Duncanville was bounced from the Division I bracket last week with a loss to Cedar Hill.
Now, Cedar Hill will clash with Plano East in a semifinal game tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth. Cedar Hill was ranked No. 10 in the final regular season poll by the TABC.
This is a neutral-site playoff game due to the expansion of the playoffs. Only the finals games will be played at The Alamodome in San Antonio — at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Last year, this game would’ve been in San Antonio.
The other semifinal game is No. 20 Cibolo Steele vs. unranked Humble Summer Creek.
Cedar Hill is in the playoffs for the first time since the 2009-2010 season.
The Longhorns have not won a state title but were runner-up in 1995-96 and 1996-97. Cedar Hill brings a 28-8 record into this contest.
For Plano East, this is the furthest trip to the postseason. Last year, the boys team won its first-ever state championship. The Panthers are 24-13 and enter on a 4-game winning streak.
Plano East vs. Cedar Hill, Texas UIL girls 6A-I state semifinal; scoring, updates
