High School

Predicting the winner of the 1A-6A Texas high school girl's basketball state championship games

Here is a breakdown of each girl's state championship game with SBLive Sports staff predictions on each game from Thursday through Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio

Ryan Childers

Denton Ryan sophomore Jamyla Anderson shoots a 3-pointer against Colleyville Heritage on Jan. 28.
Denton Ryan sophomore Jamyla Anderson shoots a 3-pointer against Colleyville Heritage on Jan. 28. / Jason Harrison

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - The final weekend of the 2024-2025 Texas high school girl's basketball season is here.

After Saturday night, the UIL will have crowned 12 state champions from TX-1A through TX-6A - with each classification having two teams claim a cherished Texas girl's state basketball title. This is the first year for the new format with each division having two champions at the end of the weekend.

Each bracket started with 64 teams as the two remaining teams will square off going head-to-head for 32-minutes to decide the eventual champion.

Overall, there are 768 different high schools that compete in the Lone star state playoffs over the last three weeks, but only 24 remain for a chance to hoist the trophy.

Below High School Sports on SI's sports writers, Cody Thorn, Levi Payton, and Ryan Childers predicted each state championship winner this weekend in San Antonio. How do you fare with the experts? Let us know at butler@scorebooklive.com.

Texas High School Girl's Basketball Finals Predictions

Class 1A Division 1

Clyde Eula Pirates (36-2) v Broaddus Bulldogs (34-4) , 1 p.m., Thursday

Predictions: Cody: Broaddus ; Levi: Broaddus ; Ryan Childers: Eula

Class 1A Division 2

Saltillo Lions (34-6) v Nazareth Swiftettes (28-9), 11 a.m., Thursday

Predictions: Cody: Nazareth ; Levi: Nazareth ; Ryan: Nazareth

Class 2A Division 2

Martin's Mill Mustangs (34-2) v Farwell Lady Blue (35-3), Thursday, 5 p.m.

Predictions: Cody: Martin's Mill ; Levi: Farwell ; Ryan: Martin's Mill

Class 2A Division 1

San Saba Armadillos (32-6) v Nocona Indians (31-6), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Predictions: Cody: San Saba ; Levi: San Saba ; Ryan: Nocona

Class 3A Division 2

Paradise Panthers (27-10) v Kountze Lions (30-3), Friday, 11 a.m.

Predictions: Cody: Kountze ; Levi: Kountze Ryan: Kountze

Class 3A Division 1

Tuscola Jim Ned Indians (35-2) v Fairfield Eagles (32-6), Friday, 1 p.m.

Predictions: Cody: Jim Ned ; Levi: Jim Ned ; Ryan: Fairfield

Class 4A Division 2

Dallas Lincoln Tigers (38-2) v Cuero Gobblers (33-6), Friday, 5 p.m.

Predictions: Cody: Dallas Lincoln ; Levi: Dallas Lincoln ; Ryan: Dallas Lincoln

Class 4A Division 1

Decatur Eagles (35-2) v Waco La Vega Pirates (33-6), Friday 7 p.m.

Predictions: Cody: La Vega ; Levi: Decatur ; Ryan: La Vega

Class 5A Division 2

Monterey Plainsmen (36-5) v Liberty Hill Panthers (36-4), Saturday, 11 a.m.

Predictions: Cody: Monterey ; Levi: Monterey ; Ryan: Monterey

Class 5A Division 1

San Antonio Wagner Thunderbirds (34-3) v Denton Ryan Raiders (31-7), Saturday, 1 pm.

Predictions: Cody: Wagner ; Levi: Wagner ; Ryan: Wagner

Class 6A Division 2

Fort Worth Boswell Pioneers (38-2) v Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes (34-5) , Saturday, 5 p.m.

Predictions: Cody: Boswell ; Levi: Boswell ; Ryan: Fort Bend Hightower

Class 6A Division 1

Cedar Hill Longhorns (29-8) v Humble Summer Creek Bulldogs (28-11), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Predictions: Cody: Cedar Hill ; Levi: Cedar Hill ; Ryan: Summer Creek

Published
Ryan Childers
RYAN CHILDERS

Ryan is a 2008 graduate of Western Michigan University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism. He has contributed to SBLive Sports since 2023, as well as with the San Marcos Daily Record. He has high school sports in Central Texas and can be found on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook as SA_HCPreps.

Home/Texas