Predicting the winner of the 1A-6A Texas high school girl's basketball state championship games
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - The final weekend of the 2024-2025 Texas high school girl's basketball season is here.
After Saturday night, the UIL will have crowned 12 state champions from TX-1A through TX-6A - with each classification having two teams claim a cherished Texas girl's state basketball title. This is the first year for the new format with each division having two champions at the end of the weekend.
Each bracket started with 64 teams as the two remaining teams will square off going head-to-head for 32-minutes to decide the eventual champion.
Overall, there are 768 different high schools that compete in the Lone star state playoffs over the last three weeks, but only 24 remain for a chance to hoist the trophy.
Below High School Sports on SI's sports writers, Cody Thorn, Levi Payton, and Ryan Childers predicted each state championship winner this weekend in San Antonio. How do you fare with the experts? Let us know at butler@scorebooklive.com.
Texas High School Girl's Basketball Finals Predictions
Class 1A Division 1
Clyde Eula Pirates (36-2) v Broaddus Bulldogs (34-4) , 1 p.m., Thursday
Predictions: Cody: Broaddus ; Levi: Broaddus ; Ryan Childers: Eula
Class 1A Division 2
Saltillo Lions (34-6) v Nazareth Swiftettes (28-9), 11 a.m., Thursday
Predictions: Cody: Nazareth ; Levi: Nazareth ; Ryan: Nazareth
Class 2A Division 2
Martin's Mill Mustangs (34-2) v Farwell Lady Blue (35-3), Thursday, 5 p.m.
Predictions: Cody: Martin's Mill ; Levi: Farwell ; Ryan: Martin's Mill
Class 2A Division 1
San Saba Armadillos (32-6) v Nocona Indians (31-6), Thursday, 7 p.m.
Predictions: Cody: San Saba ; Levi: San Saba ; Ryan: Nocona
Class 3A Division 2
Paradise Panthers (27-10) v Kountze Lions (30-3), Friday, 11 a.m.
Predictions: Cody: Kountze ; Levi: Kountze Ryan: Kountze
Class 3A Division 1
Tuscola Jim Ned Indians (35-2) v Fairfield Eagles (32-6), Friday, 1 p.m.
Predictions: Cody: Jim Ned ; Levi: Jim Ned ; Ryan: Fairfield
Class 4A Division 2
Dallas Lincoln Tigers (38-2) v Cuero Gobblers (33-6), Friday, 5 p.m.
Predictions: Cody: Dallas Lincoln ; Levi: Dallas Lincoln ; Ryan: Dallas Lincoln
Class 4A Division 1
Decatur Eagles (35-2) v Waco La Vega Pirates (33-6), Friday 7 p.m.
Predictions: Cody: La Vega ; Levi: Decatur ; Ryan: La Vega
Class 5A Division 2
Monterey Plainsmen (36-5) v Liberty Hill Panthers (36-4), Saturday, 11 a.m.
Predictions: Cody: Monterey ; Levi: Monterey ; Ryan: Monterey
Class 5A Division 1
San Antonio Wagner Thunderbirds (34-3) v Denton Ryan Raiders (31-7), Saturday, 1 pm.
Predictions: Cody: Wagner ; Levi: Wagner ; Ryan: Wagner
Class 6A Division 2
Fort Worth Boswell Pioneers (38-2) v Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes (34-5) , Saturday, 5 p.m.
Predictions: Cody: Boswell ; Levi: Boswell ; Ryan: Fort Bend Hightower
Class 6A Division 1
Cedar Hill Longhorns (29-8) v Humble Summer Creek Bulldogs (28-11), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Predictions: Cody: Cedar Hill ; Levi: Cedar Hill ; Ryan: Summer Creek