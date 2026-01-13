San Antonio Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026
There are 33 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Tuesday, January 13. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
San Antonio High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 13, 2026
Some of the marquee matchups of the evening featuring some of Texas's top teams are as follows:
Churchill (3–13) vs Roosevelt (2–12) — 5:00 PM
Harlan (9–5) vs Warren (6–6) — 5:30 PM
O'Connor (9–10) vs Stevens (8–5) — 5:30 PM
Brandeis (16–3) vs Clark (6–10) — 5:30 PM
Somerset (9–8) vs Floresville (13–6) — 5:45 PM
Devine (14–9) vs Uvalde (8–8) — 6:00 PM
Pleasanton (10–7) vs Carrizo Springs (4–6) — 6:00 PM
Cuero (5–9) vs Boling (0–3) — 6:15 PM
Pieper (14–4) vs New Braunfels (17–4) — 6:30 PM
Sam Houston (9–6) vs Lanier (11–5) — 6:30 PM
Winn (3–15) vs Jay (7–10) — 6:30 PM
Harlandale (8–5) vs Southside (1–15) — 6:30 PM
Highlands (15–5) vs Edison (4–8) — 6:30 PM
La Vernia (10–3) vs Luling (0–2) — 6:30 PM
Davenport (9–5) vs Steele (12–3) — 6:30 PM
Seguin (6–6) vs Burbank (3–10) — 6:30 PM
Brackenridge (7–10) vs Jefferson (2–13) — 6:30 PM
Boerne-Champion (9–3) vs Veterans Memorial (12–3) — 6:30 PM
Boerne (7–8) vs Wagner (2–12) — 6:30 PM
San Marcos (8–10) vs Judson (15–3) — 7:00 PM
Marshall (9–10) vs Holmes (9–10) — 7:00 PM
Eagle Pass (0–13) vs United South (8–2) — 7:00 PM
Medina Valley (12–6) vs Del Rio (9–6) — 7:00 PM
MacArthur (6–10) vs South San Antonio (8–7) — 7:00 PM
Johnson (11–8) vs Clemens (12–3) — 7:00 PM
Canyon (9–2) vs East Central (10–3) — 7:00 PM
Taft (5–10) vs Brennan (14–2) — 7:00 PM
Karnes City (1–1) vs Calhoun (2–8) — 7:15 PM
Lee (6–9) vs Reagan (8–7) — 7:30 PM
Jourdanton (1–2) vs Poteet (2–10) — 7:30 PM
Goliad (7–2) vs Sinton (3–13) — 7:30 PM
Young Men’s Leadership Academy (5–8) vs John F. Kennedy (4–10) — 7:30 PM
Madison (9–8) vs Johnson (8–7) — 8:00 PM
