San Antonio Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026

Get San Antonio area schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues on Tuesday, January 13

Spencer Swaim

The Montwood bench celebrates during a District 1-6A boys basketball game against Coronado at Montwood High School in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.
The Montwood bench celebrates during a District 1-6A boys basketball game against Coronado at Montwood High School in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.

There are 33 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Tuesday, January 13. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

San Antonio High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 13, 2026

Some of the marquee matchups of the evening featuring some of Texas's top teams are as follows:

Churchill (3–13) vs Roosevelt (2–12) — 5:00 PM

Harlan (9–5) vs Warren (6–6) — 5:30 PM

O'Connor (9–10) vs Stevens (8–5) — 5:30 PM

Brandeis (16–3) vs Clark (6–10) — 5:30 PM

Somerset (9–8) vs Floresville (13–6) — 5:45 PM

Devine (14–9) vs Uvalde (8–8) — 6:00 PM

Pleasanton (10–7) vs Carrizo Springs (4–6) — 6:00 PM

Cuero (5–9) vs Boling (0–3) — 6:15 PM

Pieper (14–4) vs New Braunfels (17–4) — 6:30 PM

Sam Houston (9–6) vs Lanier (11–5) — 6:30 PM

Winn (3–15) vs Jay (7–10) — 6:30 PM

Harlandale (8–5) vs Southside (1–15) — 6:30 PM

Highlands (15–5) vs Edison (4–8) — 6:30 PM

La Vernia (10–3) vs Luling (0–2) — 6:30 PM

Davenport (9–5) vs Steele (12–3) — 6:30 PM

Seguin (6–6) vs Burbank (3–10) — 6:30 PM

Brackenridge (7–10) vs Jefferson (2–13) — 6:30 PM

Boerne-Champion (9–3) vs Veterans Memorial (12–3) — 6:30 PM

Boerne (7–8) vs Wagner (2–12) — 6:30 PM

San Marcos (8–10) vs Judson (15–3) — 7:00 PM

Marshall (9–10) vs Holmes (9–10) — 7:00 PM

Eagle Pass (0–13) vs United South (8–2) — 7:00 PM

Medina Valley (12–6) vs Del Rio (9–6) — 7:00 PM

MacArthur (6–10) vs South San Antonio (8–7) — 7:00 PM

Johnson (11–8) vs Clemens (12–3) — 7:00 PM

Canyon (9–2) vs East Central (10–3) — 7:00 PM

Taft (5–10) vs Brennan (14–2) — 7:00 PM

Karnes City (1–1) vs Calhoun (2–8) — 7:15 PM

Lee (6–9) vs Reagan (8–7) — 7:30 PM

Jourdanton (1–2) vs Poteet (2–10) — 7:30 PM

Goliad (7–2) vs Sinton (3–13) — 7:30 PM

Young Men’s Leadership Academy (5–8) vs John F. Kennedy (4–10) — 7:30 PM

Madison (9–8) vs Johnson (8–7) — 8:00 PM

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

