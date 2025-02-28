Scoreboard: Texas UIL boys high school basketball Class 1A-6A Division I and II regional finals; updates
The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games as we’ve reached the regional final round of the Texas high school boys basketball playoff.
This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.
Regional finals are scheduled to run Feb. 27-Mar. 1, and state semifinals are March 3-4. State finals will be held March 6-8 at The Alamodome in San Antonio.
Last season's boys state champions were Jayton (1A), Lipan (2A), Hitchcock (3A), Oak Cliff Faith Academy (4A), Lancaster (4A) and Plano East (6A).
Texas UIL boys state basketball 1A-6A Division I and II regional finals scoreboard (02/27/2025 - 03/01/2025)
Class 1A Division I
Region 1
Wildorado vs. Turkey Valley
Region 2
Garden City vs. Water Valley
Region 3
Perrin-Whitt vs. Stephenville Huckaby
Region 4
Fayetteville vs. Brookeland
Class 1A Division II
Region 1
Texline vs. Nazareth
Region 2
Jayton 63, Benjamin 30
Region 3
Bryson vs. Coolidge
Region 4
Groveton Centerville vs. Kennard
Class 2A Division I
Region 1
Big Lake Reagan County vs. Ropesville Ropes
Region 2
Seymour vs. Waco Meyer
Region 3
Marlin vs. Shelbyville
Region 4
Port Aransas vs. Hearne
Class 2A Division II
Region 1
New Home 63, Gruver 29
Region 2
Lipan vs. Lindsay
Region 3
Ben Wheeler Martins Mill vs. Grapeland
Region 4
Goldthwaite vs. Mumford
Class 3A Division I
Region 1
Iowa Park vs. Presidio
Region 2
Jefferson vs. Tatum
Region 3
Onalaska vs. Hitchcock
Region 4
Columbus vs. Crystal City
Class 3A Division II
Region 1
Wichita Falls City View vs. Slaton
Region 2
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill vs. Paradise
Region 3
Keene vs. Kountze
Region 4
San Antoni Cole vs. Poth
Class 4A Division I
Region 1
Lubbock Estacado vs. Decatur
Region 2
Dallas Kimball vs. Dallas Carter
Region 3
Stafford vs. Houston Washington
Region 4
LBJ Austin vs. La Feria
Class 4A Division II
Region 1
Krum vs. Amarillo Randall
Region 2
Sanger vs. Kennedale
Region 3
Houston Yates vs. Houston Wheatley
Region 4
La Marque vs. Wimberley
Class 5A Division I
Region 1
El Paso Chapin vs. North Richland Hills Birdville
Region 2
Frisco Heritage vs. West Mesquite
Region 3
West Brook vs. Beaumont United
Region 4
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. Leander Glenn
Class 5A Division II
Region 1
Colleyville Heritage vs. Arlington Mansfield Summit
Region 2
Waco University vs. Killeen Ellison
Region 3
Port Arthur Memorial vs. Missouri City Fort Bend Marshall
Region 4
Liberty Hill vs. San Antonio Alamo Heights
Class 6A Division I
Region 1
Flower Mound Marcus vs. Allen
Region 2
Duncanville vs. Rockwall
Region 3
Katy Seven Lakes vs. Bellaire
Region 4
Cibolo Steele vs. San Antonio Brennan
Class 6A Division II
Region 1
Denton Guyer vs. Wolfforth Frenship
Region 2
The Woodlands College Park vs. Mesquite Horn
Region 3
Fulshear Jordan vs. Pearland Shadow Creek
Region 4
Round Rock Stony Point vs. San Antonio Harlan