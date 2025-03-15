Speculation runs wild as Aaliyah Chavez, No. 1 2025 women's basketball recruit, mulls college commitment
Aaliyah Chavez, the nation’s No. 1-ranked women’s basketball recruit for 2025, has been the subject of a lot of chatter as fans and experts alike speculate over her college decision, which is slated to take place on March 25.
Chavez, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, led Lubbock Monterey to its first 5A Division II state title this season, and first overall state championship for the girls program since 1981. Chavez played a pivotal role in the title game, scoring 19 points and earning the state finals MVP award.
The buzz about Chavez's commitment really took off once she announced Texas, Texas Tech, South Carolina, UCLA, LSU and Oklahoma as finalists. Over time, various reports indicated UCLA, LSU and South Carolina were all out of the competition, leaving just Texas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma in the final fray on the 25th.
Not so fast. According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Pete Christy, the Gamecocks are still very much in the mix.
While it seems a majority of commenters believe Chavez will choose Texas, her father, Sonny Chavez, was quick to dispute recent media reports that said Chavez is favoring Texas and Oklahoma, saying on X, formerly Twitter, "These people don't know what they're talking about," and that only Aaliyah and her family truly know where she's leaning.
Of course, the speculation, attention, college education and lucrative NIL deal that could reach seven figures wouldn't be possible if it weren't for Chavez's remarkable ability. Across 150 career games with the Lady Plainsmen, she scored 4,796 points, placing her 14th all-time nationally in career scoring in girls' basketball. She has averaged 31.97 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 3.1 steals per game. This season, she scored 1,451 points, ranking 10th all-time nationally for single-season scoring, according to MaxPreps girls basketball records.
In addition to her upcoming commitment, Chavez is also a favorite for prestigious awards like the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year and Naismith Girls Basketball Player of the Year honors. She will also participate in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game on April 1.
As the March 25 commitment date draws near, here's a look at her believed finalists and what fans are saying about each.
Texas Longhorns: A Strong Season in the SEC
The Texas women’s basketball team is having another strong season under head coach Vic Schaefer, finishing with a 28-4 overall record and a 16-2 mark in Big 12 Conference play. The Longhorns earned a share of the conference regular-season title.
In the Big 12 Tournament, Texas advanced to the final but fell short to South Carolina, losing 64-45. Despite the loss, the Longhorns entered the NCAA Tournament as one of its top contenders.
The Longhorns bounced back from losses to South Carolina and UCONN with a 13-game win streak during the middle of the season, including a dominant victory over rival Baylor. Their strong play was bolstered by standout performances from star players like senior guard Rori Harmon.
Oklahoma Sooners: Building Momentum in the SEC
Under fourth-year head coach Jennie Baranczyk, the Oklahoma Sooners wrapped up their first SEC season with a 23-6 record, including an 11-5 conference record. The team reached the SEC Tournament semifinals but was defeated by South Carolina, 93-75. Key contributions came from senior guard Taylor Robertson and senior forward Madi Williams, who played critical roles throughout the season.
Texas Tech Lady Raiders: Rebuilding for the Future
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders, under head coach Krista Gerlich, finished the season with a 15-16 overall record and a 4-14 mark in Big 12 play. The team entered the Big 12 Tournament as the 12th seed, defeating Houston in the first round before falling to Baylor in the second. Texas Tech's offseason saw roster changes, with transfers expected to help strengthen the team for the upcoming season. Despite the struggles, the Lady Raiders are building for a brighter future. Gerlich's contract is scheduled to expire mere days after Chavez's decision is expected.
South Carolina Gamecocks: Shining under Staley's leadership
The Gamecocks entered the 2024-2025 season as the defending NCAA champions. Under the leadership of head coach Dawn Staley, the Gamecocks posted a 27-3 overall record and a 15-1 mark in Southeastern Conference (SEC) play, sharing the regular-season title.
In the SEC Tournament, South Carolina claimed their ninth championship in 11 years, defeating Texas 64-45 in the final. Chloe Kitts was named tournament MVP, contributing 15 points and nine rebounds in the decisive game.
Despite facing tough challenges during non-conference play, including losses to UCLA, Texas, and UConn, the Gamecocks finished the regular season strong, winning their final seven games by significant margins. This dominance reaffirmed their status as top contenders for the national championship.
