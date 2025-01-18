Texas 5-star Aaliyah Chavez highlights elite USA Women’s Nike Hoop Summit basketball roster
The nation’s top high school basketball players will conglomerate inside the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 12 for USA Basketball’s 26th Nike Hoop Summit, and when they do, the nation’s active leading scorer will be in attendance.
As she steamrolls toward 4,500 career points, Aaliyah Chavez – a consensus 5-star and top-ranked recruit for the 2025 class – has led her Lubbock Monterey Lady Plainsmen to a 28-4 record and the state’s No. 1 ranking in 2024-2025. On April 12 inside the Moda Center, she'll try to help guide the nation's best.
Chavez will be joined on the USA squad by Darianna "Dee" Alexander, Sienna Betts, Aaliyah Crump, Jasmine "Jazzy" Davidson, Alexandra Eschmeyer, Madison Francis, ZaKiyah Johnson, Grace Knox, Emilee Skinner, Jordan Speiser and Hailee Swain. They will square off against the World Team, comprised of the nation's top 19-under international prospects.
The game, set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET, will be broadcast live on USA Network and can be streamed on Peacock.
Eyes will certainly be glued to the 5-foot-11 Chavez - who is currently uncommitted and considering offers from Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, LSU, South Carolina and UCLA. She's a walking bucket capable of dropping 50 on any night.
5-star Aaliyah Chavez, nation's No. 1 girls recruit, moves up all-time list
Big news for Texas native and nation's No. 1 girls basketball recruit Aaliyah Chavez
Top 5-star recruit Aaliyah Chavez scores 50, exits early in blowout
She has eight-career 50-point games in her high school career – including a career-high 57 during her junior campaign in 2023-2024. She scored 50 as recently as Jan. 7.
She surpassed 4,000 career points with a 48-point performance against Lubbock on Dec. 10 and then followed with 369 points over the 10 following games.
As a junior, she averaged 37.8 points, 10.1 rebounds (7.7 defensive, 2.4 offensive), 4.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 0.9 blocks over 35 games. In 30 games as a senior she’s averaging 36.2 points, 9.3 rebounds (7.1 defensive, 2.3 offensive), 4.2 assists, 3.6 steals and 1 block.
Of course, she'll have plenty of help on April 12.
Sienna Betts, F, 6-4, Grandview (Colo.) [committed to UCLA]
A 6-4 forward at Grandview High School in Aurora, Colo., Betts, the No. 2 overall prospect in 2025 and a UCLA commit, is averaging 22.7 points through 12 games this season.
Jazmine "Jazzy" Davidson, G, 6-1, Clackamas (Ore.) [committed to USC]
A left-hander, Davidson, the No. 3 prospect for 2025, was a 2023-2024 Naismith Girls' High School Player of the Year finalist, the 2023 Oregon Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year and has again been named to the watchlist for the 2024-2025 Naismith Girls' High School Player of the Year award.
Aaliyah Crump, G, 6-1, Montverde Academy (Fla.) [committed to Texas]
After transferring to elite Montverde Academy for her senior season, Crump - the No. 6 prospect in 2025 - is averaging 8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and one block through 15 games.
Grace Knox, W, 6-2, Etiwanda (Calif.) [committed to LSU]
Averaged 17.2 points and 11.9 rebounds as a junior. The No. 6 prospect chose the Tigers over Texas, Tennessee and USC.
Emilee Skinner, PG, 6-0, Ridgeline (Utah) [committed to Duke]
The No. 7 prospect in the 2025 class, Skinner is averaging 26.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.7 blocks this season through 17 games.
Darianna "Dee" Alexander, G, 6-1, Purcell Marian (Ohio) [committed to Cincinnati]
The highest-ranked recruit in Cincinnati women's basketball history, Alexander is the No. 8 overall prospect in 2025. She won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2023 FIBA U16 Championships and has averaged 23.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals during her high school career. She is a two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball winner.
Hailee Swain, G, 5-10, Holy Innocents' Episcopal (Ga.) [committed to Stanford]
Swain committed to the Cardinal as a 5-7 freshman and has stuck by that commitment as she's grown into one of the most dynamic left-handed scorers in the country.
Jordan Speiser, G, 6-1, Lutheran (Mo.) [committed to Kansas State]
She helped lead Lutheran to a state title as a sophomore and a second-place finish as a junior. A two-time all-state selection, Speiser is ranked No. 10 overall and is arguably Missouri's best high school girls basketball player.