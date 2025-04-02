Texas boys high school soccer: regional final scores, semifinal matchups
Texas boys high school soccer semifinals have been set following regional finals.
There were six games that finished 2-1 and four more that were 1-0.
The regional finals also featured a pair of games decided by PKs after regulation and overtime was not enough to have a winner emerge.
Katy Seven Lakes, the only team with a chance to repeat, lost in the regional finals.
The schedules will be updated once semifinal times and dates are finalized.
STATEWIDE SCORES
Class 4A Division I
March 31-April 1
Salado 2, Lumberton 1
Fort Worth Castleberry 2, Lake Dallas 0
Nevada Community 2, Kilgore 1
Progreso 3, Hildago 0
April 3-5
Salado vs. Progreso
Nevada Community vs. Fort Worth Castleberry
April 10
State final, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A Division II
March 31-April 1
Bridgeport 2, Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 1
Needville 3, El Campo 3 (Neeville wins on PKs, 4-3)
Gainesville 3, Center 0
Austin Achieve 2, Fredericksburg 1
April 3-5
Austin Achieve vs. Needville
Bridgeport vs. Gainesville
April 10
State final, 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A Division I
March 31-April 1
El Paso Americas 3, El Paso El Dorado 0
Angleton 2, College Station A&M Consolidated 0
Prosper Walnut Grove 3, Frisco Heritage 1
San Antonio Southwest 3, Leander Tom Glenn 0
April 3-5
Prosper Walnut Grove vs. El Paso Americas
Angleton vs. San Antonio Southwest
April 11
State final, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A Division II
Saginaw 1, El Paso Bel Air 0
Dallas Highland Park 1, Mesquite Poteet 0
Montgomery Lake Creek 0, Kingwood Park 0 (Lake Creek wins in PKs, 4-1)
Liberty Hill 1, LaJoya Juarez-Lincoln 0
April 3-5
Liberty Hill vs. Montgomery Lake Creek
Saginaw vs. Dallas Highland Park
April 11
State final, 1:30 p.m.
Class 6A Division I
March 31-April 1
Plano West 1, Coppell 0
Klein Cain 1, Cypress Bridgeland 0
Houston Alief Elsik 5, Katy Seven Lakes 1
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 3, Austin Lake Travis 2
April 3-5
Plano West vs. Klein Cain
Houstin Alief Elsik vs. Cedar Park Vista Ridge
April 12
State final, 6:30 p.m.
Class 6A Division II
March 31-April 1
Dallas Jesuit 2, Southlake Carroll 1
Houston Strake Jesuit 3, Katy James E. Taylor 1
Mesquite 2, Mesquite Horn 1
Austin Vandegrift 2, Austin James Bowie 1
April 3-5
Dallas Jesuit vs. Mesquite
Austin Vandegrift vs. Houston Strake Jesuit
April 12
State final, 1:30 p.m.
