Texas boys high school soccer: regional final scores, semifinal matchups

Alief Elsik's win over Katy Seven Lakes means there will be no repeat champs in 2025

Cody Thorn

Americas celebrate winning its game against El Dorado for the Class 5A, Division 1 regional title at the Students Activities Complex 2 on March 31, 2025. Americas won 3-0.
Americas celebrate winning its game against El Dorado for the Class 5A, Division 1 regional title at the Students Activities Complex 2 on March 31, 2025. Americas won 3-0. / Omar Ornelas / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas boys high school soccer semifinals have been set following regional finals.

There were six games that finished 2-1 and four more that were 1-0.

The regional finals also featured a pair of games decided by PKs after regulation and overtime was not enough to have a winner emerge.

Katy Seven Lakes, the only team with a chance to repeat, lost in the regional finals.

The schedules will be updated once semifinal times and dates are finalized.

STATEWIDE SCORES

Class 4A Division I

March 31-April 1

Salado 2, Lumberton 1

Fort Worth Castleberry 2, Lake Dallas 0 

Nevada Community 2, Kilgore 1

Progreso 3, Hildago 0

April 3-5

Salado vs. Progreso

Nevada Community vs. Fort Worth Castleberry

April 10 

State final, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A Division II

March 31-April 1

Bridgeport 2, Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 1

Needville 3, El Campo 3 (Neeville wins on PKs, 4-3)

Gainesville 3, Center 0

Austin Achieve 2, Fredericksburg 1

April 3-5

Austin Achieve vs. Needville

Bridgeport vs. Gainesville

April 10 

State final, 1:30 p.m.

Class 5A Division I

March 31-April 1

El Paso Americas 3, El Paso El Dorado 0

Angleton 2, College Station A&M Consolidated 0

Prosper Walnut Grove 3, Frisco Heritage 1

San Antonio Southwest 3, Leander Tom Glenn 0

April 3-5

Prosper Walnut Grove vs. El Paso Americas

Angleton vs. San Antonio Southwest

April 11

State final, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A Division II

Saginaw 1, El Paso Bel Air 0

Dallas Highland Park 1, Mesquite Poteet 0 

Montgomery Lake Creek 0, Kingwood Park 0 (Lake Creek wins in PKs, 4-1)

Liberty Hill 1, LaJoya Juarez-Lincoln 0

April 3-5

Liberty Hill vs. Montgomery Lake Creek

Saginaw vs. Dallas Highland Park 

April 11

State final, 1:30 p.m.

Class 6A Division I

March 31-April 1

Plano West 1, Coppell 0 

Klein Cain 1, Cypress Bridgeland 0

Houston Alief Elsik 5, Katy Seven Lakes 1

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 3, Austin Lake Travis 2

Edgar Cruz
Lake Travis goalkeeper Edgar Cruz (0) blocks a shot on goal from Vista Ridge Clarence Deiparine (14) as Vista Ridge and Lake Travis face off in the UIL Regional soccer finals at The Pfield in Pflugerville Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Vista Ridge won 3-2 in overtime. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

April 3-5

Plano West vs. Klein Cain 

Houstin Alief Elsik vs. Cedar Park Vista Ridge

April 12

State final, 6:30 p.m.

Class 6A Division II

March 31-April 1

Dallas Jesuit 2, Southlake Carroll 1

Houston Strake Jesuit 3, Katy James E. Taylor 1

Mesquite 2, Mesquite Horn 1

Austin Vandegrift 2, Austin James Bowie 1

April 3-5

Dallas Jesuit vs. Mesquite

Austin Vandegrift vs. Houston Strake Jesuit 

April 12

State final, 1:30 p.m.

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

