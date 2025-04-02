High School

Texas girls high school soccer: regional final scores, semifinal matchup

Flower Mound Marcus beats defending Class 6A champion Prosper in shootout

Cody Thorn

Vandegrift defender Sophie Minderhout (15) and Round Rock Westwood Kaleia Coughlin (5) fight for the ball as Westwood and Vandegrift girls face off in the UIL Regional soccer finals at The Pfield in Pflugerville Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
Vandegrift defender Sophie Minderhout (15) and Round Rock Westwood Kaleia Coughlin (5) fight for the ball as Westwood and Vandegrift girls face off in the UIL Regional soccer finals at The Pfield in Pflugerville Tuesday, April 1, 2025. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The UIL is one step closer to crowning girls soccer state champions.

The regional finals wrapped up on Tuesday, April 1 and the final four is now set across the six divisions in three different classes.

Defending champions Celina and Frisco Wakeland won to keep a chance to repeat alive. Meanwhile, Prosper saw a chance to win another end in penalty kicks.

That was one of two games that went to PKs.

Other notables from the regional finals:

  • There were six 1-0 games
  • Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage, both part of GCISD, advanced to the final four in its respective classes.
  • Austin will have two teams in the final four as Vandegrift and Lake Travis both won.

Class 4A Division I

April 1

Life Waxahachie 1, Stephenville 0 

Celina 6, Lindale, 1

Salado 2, Lumberton 1

San Antonio Davenport 4, La Vernia 0

April 3-5

Life Waxahachie vs. Celina

Salado vs. San Antonio Davenport 

April 10 

State final, 4 p.m.

Class 4A Division II

April 1

Canyon Randall 1, Godley 0 

Aubrey 3, Bullard 0

El Campo 1, Lorena 0

Wimberley 6, Corpus Christi London 0

April 3-5

Canyon Randall vs. Aubrey

El Campo vs. Wimberley 

April 10 

State final, 11 a.m.

Class 5A Division I

April 1

Colleyville Heritage 4, Amarillo 2

Midlothian 3, Red Oak 0

College Station A&M Consolidated 2, Georgetown 0

Spring Branch Smithson Valley 3, Leander Rouse 1 

April 3-5

Midlothian vs. Colleyville Heritage

College Station A&M Consolidation vs. Spring Branch Smithson Valley

April 11

State final, 4 p.m.

Class 5A Division II

April 1

Grapevine 3, Argyle 3 (Grapevine wins in PK, 5-3)

Frisco Wakeland 2, Lucas Lovejoy 0

Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill 2, Montgomery Lake Creek 1

Cedar Park 1, San Antonio Pieper 0

April 3-5

Grapevine vs. Frisco Wakeland

Barbers Hill vs. Cedar Park 

April 11

State final, 11 a.m.

Class 6A Division I

April 1

Coppell 1, Flower Mound 0

The Woodlands 1, Sasche 0 

Katy Seven Lakes 2, Houston Lamar 0 

Austin Lake Travis 4, Round Rock 2

April 3-5

Coppell vs. The Woodlands

Katy Seven Lakes vs. Austin Lake Travis

April 12

State final, 4 p.m.

Class 6A Division II

April 1

Flower Mound Marcus 0, Prosper 0 (Marcus wins PK, 3-2)

Forney 3, Wylie East 0 

Austin Vandegrift 2, Round Rock Westwood 0

Houston Straford 4, Katy Obra D. Tompkins 1

April 3-5

Flower Mound Marcus vs. Forney

Houston Stratford vs. Austin Vandegrift

April 12

State final, 11 a.m. 

Recommended Articles

• Oregon leads for 3 5-star recruits; Texas pushing for elite football transfer: Recruiting roundup

Top 25 Texas high school softball rankings (3/31/2025)

West beats East: Live score, updates of McDonald's All-American girls basketball game (4/1/2025)

NHSCA Wrestling Nationals Recap: Part II

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

Home/Texas