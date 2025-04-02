Texas girls high school soccer: regional final scores, semifinal matchup
The UIL is one step closer to crowning girls soccer state champions.
The regional finals wrapped up on Tuesday, April 1 and the final four is now set across the six divisions in three different classes.
Defending champions Celina and Frisco Wakeland won to keep a chance to repeat alive. Meanwhile, Prosper saw a chance to win another end in penalty kicks.
That was one of two games that went to PKs.
Other notables from the regional finals:
- There were six 1-0 games
- Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage, both part of GCISD, advanced to the final four in its respective classes.
- Austin will have two teams in the final four as Vandegrift and Lake Travis both won.
Class 4A Division I
April 1
Life Waxahachie 1, Stephenville 0
Celina 6, Lindale, 1
Salado 2, Lumberton 1
San Antonio Davenport 4, La Vernia 0
April 3-5
Life Waxahachie vs. Celina
Salado vs. San Antonio Davenport
April 10
State final, 4 p.m.
Class 4A Division II
April 1
Canyon Randall 1, Godley 0
Aubrey 3, Bullard 0
El Campo 1, Lorena 0
Wimberley 6, Corpus Christi London 0
April 3-5
Canyon Randall vs. Aubrey
El Campo vs. Wimberley
April 10
State final, 11 a.m.
Class 5A Division I
April 1
Colleyville Heritage 4, Amarillo 2
Midlothian 3, Red Oak 0
College Station A&M Consolidated 2, Georgetown 0
Spring Branch Smithson Valley 3, Leander Rouse 1
April 3-5
Midlothian vs. Colleyville Heritage
College Station A&M Consolidation vs. Spring Branch Smithson Valley
April 11
State final, 4 p.m.
Class 5A Division II
April 1
Grapevine 3, Argyle 3 (Grapevine wins in PK, 5-3)
Frisco Wakeland 2, Lucas Lovejoy 0
Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill 2, Montgomery Lake Creek 1
Cedar Park 1, San Antonio Pieper 0
April 3-5
Grapevine vs. Frisco Wakeland
Barbers Hill vs. Cedar Park
April 11
State final, 11 a.m.
Class 6A Division I
April 1
Coppell 1, Flower Mound 0
The Woodlands 1, Sasche 0
Katy Seven Lakes 2, Houston Lamar 0
Austin Lake Travis 4, Round Rock 2
April 3-5
Coppell vs. The Woodlands
Katy Seven Lakes vs. Austin Lake Travis
April 12
State final, 4 p.m.
Class 6A Division II
April 1
Flower Mound Marcus 0, Prosper 0 (Marcus wins PK, 3-2)
Forney 3, Wylie East 0
Austin Vandegrift 2, Round Rock Westwood 0
Houston Straford 4, Katy Obra D. Tompkins 1
April 3-5
Flower Mound Marcus vs. Forney
Houston Stratford vs. Austin Vandegrift
April 12
State final, 11 a.m.
