Oregon leads for 3 5-star recruits; Texas pushing for elite football transfer: Recruiting roundup
We're roughly two weeks away from a transition from the Quiet Period to the Contact Period on the recruiting calendar.
But it hardly feels quiet on the recruiting trail, as major dominoes are starting to fall.
Here's a look a the top recruiting stories of the past few days:
- Oregon Ducks predicted to land 3 of the nation's top-10 prospects
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney joined "Recruiting with Andrew Nemec" on ESPN-affiliate 1080 The FAN to discuss Oregon's chances with three top-10 prospects - and the possibility of getting involved with several others.
- Key Oregon Ducks commit spurns Mario Cristobal, Miami, shuts down recruitment: 'Officially over'
Fresh off an unofficial visit to Miami, one of Oregon's top recruits shuts down his recruitment and announces he is rock-solid with the Ducks.
- David Bailey, former Mater Dei, Stanford star, sets imminent Texas Longhorns visit: Report
According to On3, Bailey is set to visit Texas on Tuesday, a day after his trip to Texas Tech.
- Recruits react to Deion Sanders contract extension: 'It makes Colorado a top competitor'
"It definitely makes me comfortable," Jordan Deck said. "The big question was, 'Is he going to be there the whole time I'm there?' Knowing that he's going to be there longer is definitely a big step in the recruiting process."
The Longhorns are well-positioned to secure his commitment.
- Bluechip recruit says Deion Sanders contract extension opens door for a commitment
Newnan (Georgia) four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. has seven official visits on his schedule - SMU (May 2), UCLA (May 16), Penn State (May 30), Missouri (June 6), Tennessee (June 13), Colorado (June 20) and Florida State (October 4).
But the Sanders-Colorado marriage may be tough to turn down.
- Elite recruit Elbert Hill ahead of USC Trojans visit: 'They are building something special'
"I think USC is a great program," the elite defensive back said. "They are building something special right now."
- USC Trojans hosting 5-star quarterback on surprise visit
Folsom (California) quarterback Ryder Lyons made a surprise appearance at USC last week.
What does that mean for the Trojans?