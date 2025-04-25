Texas high school football team celebrate Jeanty's selection at NFL Draft
Early this week, Frisco Lone Star head football coach Jeff Rayburn posted that there would be an NFL Draft Watch Party at the Lone Star indoor complex on April 24. ESPN would be there to film a reaction from the Dallas area, while Jeanty was in Green Bay for the draft.
The current group of Rangers would get a chance to watch what team would call the name of Ashton Jeanty, who put himself in the conversation to be a top-10 pick after a standout season at Boise State.
The watch party started at 6:30 p.m. and about 1 1/2 hours later, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Jeanty with the No. 6 pick.
Ashton Jeanty selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Draft opening round, No. 6 overall
WFAA-TV reporter Matt Howerton was in Frisco for the draft and caught the reaction from the current Rangers.
He became the highest-drafted player not only out of Frisco Lone Star, but out of all the Frisco high schools to have a player drafted.
The list of former Rangers in the NFL includes a pair of second-round picks. Jeanty makes it three years in a row that Lone Star had a player selected.
* Nick Bolton was taken in the 2nd round by Kansas City in 2021
* Marvin Mims was selected in the 2nd round by Denver in 2023
* Jaylan Ford was a 5th-round pick by New Orleans in 2024
* Trey Taylor was a 7th-round pick by Las Vegas in 2024
