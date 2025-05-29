Texas high school softball 2A Division 2 state championship: Shiner vs. Sundown; preview, live scoring, updates
Shiner and Sundown are set to meet Thursday morning with the UIL Class 2A Division 2 state title on the line.
The first pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
Shiner (30-5) enters unbeaten in postseason play and has done most of its damage at the plate. The Lady Comanches have scored 447 runs this season - putting them in the same statistical neighborhood as national powerhouse Melissa - and have scored double digits in 24 of their 35 games. That included blowout wins across multiple rounds, capped by a 10-0 and 10-4 sweep over Malakoff Cross Roads in the semifinals.
Sundown (34-6) has followed a similar formula, with offensive firepower scattered throughout the lineup. The Roughettes have plated 197 runs during their current eight-game winning streak and bounced back from a lone playoff loss with convincing series wins over Haskell and Muenster. Brynly Gregory (.642), Destiny Garza (.613), and Breigh Gregory (.579) have led a lineup that can change the game quickly, and both Gregory and Garza have been strong in the circle all postseason.
Shiner counters with a two-pitcher setup in Lauren Springfield (12-2, 1.95 ERA) and Dyllan Chrismon (11-2, 2.33 ERA), with senior shortstop Brinley Ramirez (.506, 45 RBI, 29 stolen bases) setting the tone at the top of the order. The Lady Comanches have scored 10 or more runs in 11 playoff games alone, including 19 in a win over Veritas Academy and 30 in a first-round rout of Bloomington.
Sundown’s lineup has been just as dangerous, with Garza and Brynly Gregory combining for 151 RBI this season. Breigh Gregory has also added 48 RBI and 73 runs scored, and Emry Jourden and Nayleen Morin have each contributed power and speed in the middle of the order. The Roughettes have outscored playoff opponents 131-21 over 11 games.
Check back here once the game begins for live scoring updates, posted below, and in-game highlights from Red & Charline McCombs Field as Shiner and Sundown battle for the 2A state crown.
Live scoring and updates will go here once the game starts.