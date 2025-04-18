Texas high school softball top 50 pitchers: Vote for the best 2025 performers
With the end of the regular season in sight, it's time for fans to cast their vote on who should be considered Texas' top softball pitcher for the 2025 season.
We searched all across the state and picked out 50 of the best performers from the 2025 season. We've added captions for each player, so we encourage you to read up on how they've done so far and then let us know who should be No. 1 by casting your vote in the poll at the bottom of the page.
Players were eligible based on how they appear on their school's roster, as well as updated statistical information provided. All varsity players who have pitched at least 10 verifiable innings this season were eligible, though every player on this list far exceeded that figure.
Please note this is not a specific ranking of the overall top 50, as players here are listed in alphabetical order. We are asking you to let us know who should be No. 1 by voting in our poll, which you can find beneath the top 50.
You may vote as many times as you'd like, and we encourage you to share it with others. Voting for Texas' top high school softball pitchers will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on April 30.
Also, check out the top 25 Texas high school softball infielders, and top 25 outfielders and cast your vote for the best in the state at those positions.
Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Texas high school softball top 50 pitchers
Statistics are updated through April 14, 2025.
Haylee Allen, fr., Fairfield
The Eagles must be soaring in Fairfield knowing they have one of the best all-around freshmen in tow. Allen can do it all, and she’s proven it this season. She’s pitched in 15 varsity games this year, going 10-3 with a miniscule 0.79 ERA. Allen struck out 140 of the 314 batters she’s faced so far this season with only 15 walks in 79.2 innings. In those 15 games she’s helped her own cause at the plate with a .327 batting average, six doubles, one triple and four home runs.
Regina Amaya, soph., Tomball
Amaya’s numbers made an enormous jump this season. After going 3-1 with a 5.78 ERA in 26 games as a freshman, Amaya is 6-0 this year with a 1.53 ERA. She has struck out 122 batters and walked 30 while scattering 57 hits in 91.2 innings.
Blakely Barber, sr., Leander Rouse
With 190 strikeouts this season she has nearly matched her entire 2024 output in 39.2 fewer innings pitched. That’s no slight on her 2024 season either. That year she went 11-11 with a 1.51 ERA and 197 strikeouts. This year, she’s 15-5 with a 2.64 ERA so far through 25 appearances (18 starts). In 114 innings she’s allowed 43 earned runs on 88 hits with 190 strikeouts and 44 walks. She’s also pitched six complete games and has five shutouts.
Destany Bermudez, soph., Edinburg North
Bermudez has been phenomenal in two varsity seasons at Edinburg North. She has pitched in 26 games this year, drawing 24 starts, and is currently 18-7 with a 1.37 ERA. A workhorse, she’s already logged 133 innings, allowing 26 earned runs on 110 hits with 183 strikeouts and only 22 walks. She has been credited with seven complete games and five shutouts.
Macie Bryant, soph., Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill
Texas is loaded with tremendous sophomore pitchers this year and Bryant is one of the very best. As good as she is, you won’t find her on many leaderboards this year simply because she’s been too good. You see, Barbers Hill’s high-powered offense scores a lot of runs, and Bryant rarely even gives up a hit (26 in 58.2 innings), let alone a run (four total). Most times she’s on the mound, the game ends early by mercy. Of the 19 games she’s pitched in, she’s only gone five innings or more seven times. Still, she’s been nails. She didn’t allow a run until her 14th appearance and didn’t give up another until allowing three in her last outing. Still, she’s 17-0 with a 0.62 ERA, 158 strikeouts, only 21 walks and eight no-hitters.
Saylor Bures, soph., Ganado
Bures is one of the state’s top sophomores. After bursting on the scene with 144 strikeouts in 131.1 innings as a freshman, she’s taken a leap forward in 2025 with 139 strikeouts in 95 innings. In 22 appearances, she’s got a 1.69 ERA and has walked only 25 batters.
Meredith Cavazos, sr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
She doesn’t pile up strikeouts like many pitchers in this group, but you can’t deny her results. Cavazos simply gets it done on the mound using pinpoint location and a good mix to keep hitters off balance. She’s pitched in 18 games this year going 15-1 with a 1.26 ERA. She’s surrendered 65 hits across 83.1 innings with 74 strikeouts and 15 walks. In her career Cavazos is 39-6 with a 1.81 ERA, 193 strikeouts and only 39 walks in 236.1 innings.
Karli Challburg, sr., Houston Langham Creek
After going 17-4 with a 1.86 ERA in 120.1 innings last season with 146 strikeouts, 27 walks, 82 hits, and 39 runs (32 earned) as a junior, Challburg has eclipsed each of those numbers during her senior campaign. We’re at a good point to compare those numbers, as she’s pitched exactly 120.1 innings again this year. So far, she’s 21-3 with a 1.11 ERA, striking out 201 and walking only 18 while surrendering 56 hits and 29 runs (19 earned) in 24 appearances.
Mya Cherry, sr., Aubrey
As good as she’s been at the plate this season (.405 average, nine doubles, three triples, five home runs) Cherry has been even better on the mound. You can stack her season alongside anyone’s in the country, as she’s gone 16-1 with a 0.65 ERA. In 17 starts she’s whirled 14 complete games, six shutouts and two perfect games. In 86 innings Cherry’s got 169 strikeouts and allowed 25 walks, 48 hits and only eight earned runs.
Kaylee Czaplicki, soph., Killeen Shoemaker
She saw action in 32 games and came away with nine wins as a freshman. But Czaplicki has been even better as a sophomore and is on pace to far exceed last year’s numbers. She’s already 13-2 and holds a 1.34 ERA. In 18 appearances she’s totaled 83.2 innings, surrendering 58 hits and 16 earned runs with 106 strikeouts and 22 walks.
Ashlyn Eggleton, jr., Fort Worth Eagle Mountain
Eggleton is having a very good season for Eagle Mountain. She’s made 19 appearances so far and has struck out 109 batters in 80.1 innings. She has held opponents to 64 hits and 16 earned runs while going 6-3 with a 1.39 ERA.
Chloe Ellis, sr., Georgetown Gateway College Prep
Chances are, if you strike out 56 percent of the batters you face and barely walk anyone, you’re going to get the ball a lot, and Chloe Ellis justifiably gets the ball quite a lot. Ellis is one of the toughest pitchers the state has to offer. Through 21 games she’s carrying a 0.84 ERA with 245 strikeouts and only 18 walks through 118 innings. Ellis has surrendered 53 hits and only 16 earned runs.
Emma Escamilla, soph., Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North
There aren’t many sophomores in the country who have had an overall year quite like Emma Escamilla’s. She’s also one of the state’s top infielders who is batting .701 in 24 games with 15 doubles, four triples, one home run and 27 RBI. She’s also helped herself in 15 appearances (11 starts) as a pitcher, where she’s gone 10-0 with a 1.04 ERA. Escamilla has 137 strikeouts so far and walked only 16 batters in 74 innings. She has closed out six games and has two saves.
Kinley Fife, jr., Fred Good Samaritan HomeSchool
Yet to reach 100 innings this year, that hasn’t stopped Fife from being one of the state’s strikeout leaders. She’s faced 413 batters so far this season and struck out 235 of them in just 96.2 innings while issuing 40 walks, 39 hits and 22 earned runs.
Aubrey Flores, sr., San Antonio Harlan
Flores has made the most of her four years taking the ball for Harlan. In 78 career games she carries a 43-14 record with a 1.63 ERA and 605 strikeouts in 415.1 innings. As she prepares for the final stretch of her high school career, she carries an 8-1 record with a 1.69 ERA. She’s piled up 105 strikeouts with only 28 walks in 74.2 innings.
Whitney Foster, sr., Dallas White
In 13 games this season, both at the plate and on the mound, Foster is batting .676 with five home runs while also going 10-0 with a 0.52 ERA on the mound. She’s pitched fewer innings (40.1) than most you’ll see here, but Foster undoubtedly belongs. She hasn’t had an ERA above 1.92 since she went 12-6 with a 3.24 ERA as a freshman. She started 17 of the 20 games she pitched last year and went 18-2 with a 1.73 mark. In 81 career appearances in the circle, Foster has gone 55-13 with a 2.03 ERA, 489 strikeouts and 89 walks in 289 innings.
Isabella Garcia, sr., Troy
Here’s a player who makes the game look easy. After striking out 34 batters in four appearances spanning 16 innings last year, Garcia has taken the circle by force as a senior. In 16 appearances across 73.2 innings, Garcia holds a sparkling 0.48 ERA – the lowest in the state for anyone who has pitched at least 50 innings – and has amassed 124 strikeouts while walking only 17 batters. She likes to help her own cause, too. At the plate she’s batting .574 with 10 home runs and has only struck out twice.
Bianca Gonzales, sr., Corpus Christi Calallen
Your chances of beating Bianca Gonzales when she’s on the mound are not very good. Not really known as a strikeout pitcher, she’s still a master at her craft. Relying on good location and solid stuff, Gonzales has gone 12-0 with a 1.40 ERA in 17 appearances this year. She has 73 strikeouts and 27 walks while surrendering only 49 hits. In the last two seasons Gonzales has combined to go 24-1 with a 1.90 ERA across 33 appearances with 138 strikeouts and 27 walks in 136.2 innings.
Jessica Hinnant, fr., Smithville
Talk about a freshman making her presence known. Hinnant has pitched like a seasoned vet all year. Stepping up for Smithville in a big way, she’s made 21 appearances and gone 13-2 with a 0.80 ERA. Have we mentioned how dominant she has been? The young flamethrower has racked up 169 strikeouts and walked only 23 in 105 innings. She’s faced 465 batters so far and served up only 62 hits and 23 walks. She’s pretty good at the plate, too, where she’s batting .420 with 10 doubles, one triple, two home runs and 29 RBI.
Rylie Holder, sr., East Bernard
If batting .606 with six home runs wasn’t enough contribution, Holder has also pitched to a 0.50 ERA in 21 games this season. Practically unhittable, Holder has only surrendered 44 hits and eight earned runs in 113 innings with 183 strikeouts and 15 walks.
Lyndsey Hooker, sr., Prosper Walnut Grove
You can also vote for this talented senior on our Texas top 25 outfielders for 2025, where the two-way star easily landed on that list as well with her .529 average, 13 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 47 RBI. She’s just as good in the circle, where she’s pitched in 17 games and gone 15-2 with a 0.87 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 64.1 innings. Over the last two seasons she’s combined to go 35-3 across 44 appearances with a 1.47 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 171 innings.
Isabelle Hooper, jr., Shepherd
If you enjoy free strikeouts, Hooper is always willing to hand one out. The junior southpaw has been sending a lot of batters back to the dugout empty-handed this season. In 124.2 innings, Hooper has 248 strikeouts so far and issued just 40 walks while pitching to an 18-5 record and a 1.80 ERA with two saves in 26 appearances.
Leala Kloewer, sr., Sanger
The Sanger senior has a sizzling fastball that she’s used to strike out 169 batters in just 96 innings. She’s 11-3 this year with a 2.33 ERA, surrendering 63 hits, 61 walks and 32 earned runs. Across 89 career games she’s gone 34-16 with a 2.56 ERA.
Eloisa Maes, soph., Melissa
The next time Eloisa Maes is the losing pitcher in a varsity softball game will be the first. Possibly the best sophomore in the country, and certainly one of the best pitchers in the state, Maes has had an incredible start to her varsity career. After going 9-0 with a 1.29 ERA as a freshman, she’s been even better the second time around. This year Maes is a staggering 20-0 with a 0.99 ERA while holding opponents to a .115 average against her through 22 games. Of the 309 batters she’s faced, 150 of them struck out and in 85 innings she’s given up only 33 hits and walked 16. Through 50 career games Maes is 29-0 with a 1.14 ERA to go along with 279 strikeouts and 38 walks in 171.2 innings.
Samantha Martinez, jr., El Paso Parkland
Stepping into the circle 22 times so far, Martinez has gone 10-8 with a 2.70 ERA and one save. In 101 innings she’s surrendered 39 earned runs on 74 hits with 195 strikeouts and 46 walks.
Addison Martindale, sr., Krum
Martindale has been one of the best pitchers in the state for years now. In 76 career games she owns a 28-4 record and a 1.01 ERA with 725 strikeouts and 93 walks. She has added to those totals in a big way this year, striking out 165 and walking only 22 in 85 innings. She’s surrendered only 17 earned runs and carries a 1.40 ERA across 15 appearances.
Lakyn Matchett, jr., Van Vleck
A two-sport standout who also stars in volleyball at Van Vleck, the junior has taken her game to another level this year. With a no-hitter and four shutouts under her belt, Matchett has gone 14-4 with a 1.79 ERA with 176 strikeouts and 25 walks this season. She has surrendered 75 hits and allowed 26 earned runs in 101.2 innings.
Taylor McKean, sr., Aledo
Only 27 of the 251 batters she’s faced this year have come away with a base hit. It’s been a dominant year for the senior, who has been practically unhittable at times. In 15 appearances she’s gone 10-2 with a 1.18 ERA. McKean has 142 strikeouts and 23 walks across 65.1 innings and opponents are batting .119 against her.
Shayne Meismer, soph., Victoria St. Joseph
To say Meismer has been dominant during her varsity career might be somewhat of an understatement. The young righty has absolutely dazzled again this season after going 22-0 with a 1.48 ERA, 211 strikeouts and just 25 walks in 30 appearances as a freshman. So far in 17 appearances this year she’s 11-3 with a 1.00 ERA and has 157 strikeouts and just 10 walks in 84 innings pitched.
Peyton Miller, fr., Hermleigh
Hermleigh got itself a good one. Miller has been fantastic on her maiden voyage into varsity softball. She’s pitched in 16 games this year and factored into the decision in all but one, proving she belongs among the best with her 14-1 record, 2.30 ERA and 133 strikeouts in only 73 innings.
Natalie Moreaux, sr., Mansfield Legacy
Moreaux has been an impact player on a Broncos team that has gone 22-5 this year. Sporting a robust .568 batting average with 15 doubles, six triples and nine home runs, she’s also been one of the state’s best hurlers the last four years. This campaign, Moreaux has appeared in 19 games, going 6-2 with a 1.08 ERA. Roaring along in her final year, she has 165 strikeouts and issued 37 walks in 97 innings.
Maddy Munoz, fr., Midland Christian
With the demeanor and stuff of a seasoned veteran, it’s hard to imagine Munoz is only a freshman. She’s been flat-out dominant this year, going 17-1 with a 1.16 ERA in 21 appearances. Blessed with tremendous control, she’s walked only 13 batters in 102.1 innings with 157 strikeouts.
Hailey Nutter, sr. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill
With Nutter and sophomore Macie Bryant, Barbers Hill has a true two-headed monster fronting its staff. The veteran of the group, Nutter has been every bit as good as her understudy, going 15-1 with a 0.64 ERA. She’s whirled four no-hitters and has 185 strikeouts while only allowing 27 walks, 28 hits and 10 runs (five earned) in 70.2 innings.
Addison Otto, jr., Smithville
When teammate and fellow top 50 pitcher Lynsey Hooker isn’t pitching, Otto has filled in nicely for Smithville and appears to have a big senior season ahead. In 11 appearances this season she’s gone 6-3 with a 0.87 ERA with 71 strikeouts and only six earned runs allowed in 48.1 innings.
Ainsley Parr, soph., Childress
One of the most exciting young arms in the entire country, Parr currently leads the entire country in strikeouts with eight more than Crystal River (Florida) right-hander Violet Flynn. Leading Texas by 19 strikeouts (Rylee Spivey has 249) she’s racked up 268 punchouts on just 47 walks in 126.2 innings across 24 games. Drawing 22 starts in the circle, Parr has gone 13-10 with a 1.77 ERA, surrendering 32 earned runs on 86 hits with 21 complete games, two perfect games and two no-hitters.
Miley Pokorny, jr., Thrall
A workhorse on the mound, Pokorny has appeared in 25 games this season, going 2-2 with a 2.13 ERA. In 134.2 innings Pokorny has given up 133 hits and 41 earned runs while striking out 189 and walking 74.
Alyssa Rangel, sr., San Antonio Taft
She’s having one of the best seasons in her career. A four-year starter who has put up consistent numbers throughout her career, Rangel has gone 11-5 with a 1.90 ERA this season. In 95.2 innings she’s allowed 26 earned runs on 55 hits with 175 strikeouts and 56 walks.
Parker Rodgers, sr., Frisco Lebanon Trail
The lefty has shown steady improvement throughout her career and has earned her place in the top 50. In 20 games this year she’s gone 5-0 with a 2.22 ERA. Across 94.2 innings she’s struck out 143 batters and walked 29 while scattering 80 hits.
Gracie Ream, sr., College Station
When Ream takes the mound, her team is likely to win. A two-way threat who has clubbed six home runs this season, the fireballer has really shined in the circle where she’s gone 13-1 this season with a 1.38 ERA. In 20 appearances spanning 121.2 innings the senior has struck out 207 and walked 40 while scattering 73 hits and 24 earned runs. Since her sophomore year she’s combined to go 45-10 on the mound with a 1.36 ERA, 803 strikeouts and 114 walks.
Avah Reyes, jr., Abilene
Reyes is having a career year so far. In 18 appearances she’s gone 14-4 with a 1.55 ERA for Abilene. She’s surrendered 53 hits in 90.1 innings with 129 strikeouts and 35 walks. In her three-year career she is 29-11 overall with a 2.02 ERA in 75 career appearances, including 324 strikeouts and 103 walks in 266.2 innings.
Madeline Richey, soph., Fort Worth Country Day
In her first two varsity seasons Richey has combined to go 13-5 with a 1.79 ERA in 23 career appearances. This season the electric sophomore has appeared in 12 games, going 8-4 with a 0.98 ERA with 150 strikeouts and just 22 walks in 64 innings. She’s allowed only nine earned runs.
Haley Rodriguez, jr., Socorro
Solid as a sophomore, Rodriguez is having a breakout campaign in 2025. She has appeared in 21 games so far, going 19-1 with a 1.88 ERA. She has 201 strikeouts with 51 walks while allowing 76 hits and 32 earned runs through 119 innings.
Julianna Rodriguez, soph., Austin Lake Travis
Best of luck drawing a walk against Rodriguez. She’s issued only 14 free passes in 113 innings last season. That accuracy tracks. She walked only 39 in 224.1 innings last year as a freshman. This year Rodriguez is 12-4 across 24 appearances with a 1.92 ERA and 173 strikeouts.
Lexi Sandoval, sr., Harlingen South
She hasn’t played as many games as some of the others you’ll see here, but Sandoval has dominated in every facet when she’s been in there. Hitting .500 at the plate with nine doubles, one triple, four home runs and 20 RBI in only 17 games, she’s arguably made more of an impact on the mound where she’s gone 9-0 with a 0.34 ERA. In 12 appearances spanning 61.1 innings Sandoval has allowed only three earned runs while striking out 115 and walking 10. Pitching the last two seasons she’s combined to go 30-2 with a 1.37 ERA in 42 games with 316 strikeouts and only 45 walks in 189 innings.
Madilyn Schultz, soph., Klein
The sophomore class has been particularly strong across Texas this year and Schultz is among the best. As a freshman she went 3-1 in 21 appearances with a 1.98 ERA and 200 strikeouts. So far in 17 appearances this season she’s 11-4 with a 1.61 ERA, scattering 77 hits with 154 strikeouts and just 24 walks in 104.2 innings.
Rylee Spivey, sr., Kerens
Currently second in the state in strikeouts and third in the nation, Spivey has been nails for Kerens this year, pitching to a 10-3 record with a 2.15 ERA. She’s drawn 14 starts and completed eight of those games. In 117.1 innings, Spivey has 249 strikeouts while allowing 55 walks, 95 hits, and 36 earned runs. She’s spun five shoutouts, three no-hitters and has one perfect game.
Jordyn Thibodeaux, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen
For most mortals a sub-1.00 ERA across 88 innings would mean a career-year is in the works. But Jordyn Thibodeaux is unlike most mortals. After going 20-1 with a 0.93 ERA in 27 games as a sophomore, Thibodeaux is currently 9-4 with a 0.95 ERA spanning 20 games this year. In just 88 innings she’s already racked up 172 strikeouts while surrendering 41 hits, 24 walks and 12 earned runs.
Scarlet Travis, soph., Pleasanton
This sophomore plays the game about a foot taller than her 5-foot-3 stature would indicate. Sporting a .318 batting average and 11 home runs at the plate, Travis also carries a 3.50 ERA with 169 strikeouts in just 68 innings on the mound.
Kylee Ward, jr., Ingleside
She’s shown consistent progress throughout each year of her career. This year is no exception, as Ward has gone 12-5 with a career-best 1.52 ERA in 20 appearances. She also has a career-high 171 strikeouts in 115 innings. After surrendering 132 hits last season in 118.1 innings, she’s allowed only 67 this year along with 25 earned runs and 34 walks.
Raelynn Van Zee, jr., Robinson
A two-sport athlete who also stars in volleyball, Van Zee has really stepped up for Robinson this season. Successful throughout her career, she took her game to another level in 2025 and is 16-1 with a 1.95 ERA in 23 games with 158 strikeouts in 122.1 innings.